Mayank Yadav Returns As India Squad For Bangladesh T20Is Named - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Tearaway fast bowler Mayank Yadav has made his comeback into the Indian side that has been selected for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Yadav has been out of action since April 30 after suffering an injury during the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.
Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain of the team, which will begin the series with the first match at Gwalior on October 6. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma are the two designated wicketkeepers in the side.
India squad for the Bangladesh T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav.