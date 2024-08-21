After having a brilliant Indian Premier League 2024 season, things have not gone as per plan for pace sensation Mayank Yadav. (More Cricket News)
The Lucknow Super Giants pacer who dropped a few jaws with his speed and accuracy in the IPL has not featured in a single game post the conclusion of the campaign.
Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has however advised that the pacer should not be kept in cotton wool by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), but should be bowling as much as possible.
The 22-year-old consistently breached the 150 kph barrier in the four matches that he played for LSG. In his debut against the Punjab Kings, Yadav clocked 155.8 kph, the fastest of the season at the time.
He also picked up three wickets and played a vital role in his side’s win. He continued to impress and the speeds went up a notch as he was clocked at 156.7 kph against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which was the fastest delivery of the 2024 tournament.
Paras Mhambrey, however, said that the young pacer has to bowl as many overs as possible at this age.
He also stressed on the workload management, not burning the express pacer but smartly operating his load.
“I don’t agree that if he is not ready, just don’t play him. This is the age where he has to bowl. A bowler should bowl. The more you bowl, the more you will have control, you will know your threshold as to how much your body can take.
"You can’t wrap him up in cotton wool saying he will get injured. We can’t overbowl and burn him out but we have to be smart about how much he should bowl. As a fast bowler, he needs to play first-class cricket,” Paras Mhambrey told The Indian Express.
Mayank Yadav is currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after opting to not play a part in the ongoing Delhi Premier League.