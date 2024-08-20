Indian Premier League’s Lucknow Super Giants are in talks with former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan for a mentor role, a Cricbuzz report said on Monday, August 19. (More Cricket News)
The IPL franchise has been without a mentor since the departure of Gautam Gambhir to Kolkata Knight Riders. The bowling coach Morne Morkel has also left the team to take up the Indian cricket team role.
If the talks turn out to be positive, the 45-year-old will fill the void left by Gambhir and Morkel.
“Sources within the IPL suggest that Zaheer is being considered for the role that Gambhir held and could also provide his expertise to the Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers. He will also be a key interlocutor, rather a go-between, for players and the management of the franchise, the owner of which is known to be very passionate about the game,” Cricbuzz stated in their report.
Zaheer Khan was also viewed as a potential contender to be named India’s bowling coach under Gambhir, precisely to mentor and groom young and upcoming pacers.
However, it did not go through, and Morkel was named as coach eventually by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Zaheer Khan has 92 Test, 200 ODI and 17 T20I caps for India. He has also featured in 100 IPL games, featuring for Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), as well as Mumbai Indians.