Cricket

Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series

Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka are teaming up to produce a biopic on former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Photo: X/ @cheteshwar1
info_icon

The incredible story of Yuvraj Singh, the cricket star who defied the odds, is finally confirmed for a biopic at T-Series. The movie will showcase Singh's life, from his early days as a rising star to his triumphant World Cup victory and his brave fight against cancer. (More Cricket News)

The official announcement of the biopic was made on Tuesday, August 20, on the official Instagram handle of T-Series Films.

Bhushan Kumar, known for his work on hit movies like 'Animal,' 'Drishyam 2,' 'Kabir Singh,' and 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,' is teaming up with Ravi Bhagchandka to bring the inspiring story of cricket legend Singh to the big screen. The biopic will chronicle Singh's life and career, showcasing his remarkable triumphs both on and off the field.

The now 42-year-old Yuvraj Singh was a cricketing whiz kid who made an action-filled debut for the Punjab Under-16 team when he was barely 13. The abundance of talent that lay in this precocious 19-year-old came to full view with the 2000 Under-19 World Cup, won by India, of course, with valuable contributions from Singh.

For his efforts, he was adjudged Player of the Tournament - a strong point in the cogs for his induction into the senior Indian cricket team.

Soon enough, Singh was an unstoppable force in international cricket - a hard-hitting batsman and electrifying fielder. His career was reaching its peak during the 2007 T20 World Cup, which he made historic by hitting six sixes off England bowler Stuart Broad in an over.

This iconic feat, added to his famous in the 2011 World Cup victory of India, is likely to be recreated in the upcoming biopic.

The journey of Singh is not about some on-field victories alone. In 2011, he fought cancer personally. His fight against the disease was so brave that it got followed up by his comeback in 2012 that invigorated a nation and made him an eternal inspiration to millions.

It does not end here; this enigmatic journey of Singh has proved very successful in the Indian Premier League. He announced his retirement from international cricket in the year 2019, which truly leaves an indelible stamp on the game.

