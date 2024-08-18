Mayank Yadav played just three full matches in the Indian Premier League. In just those three outings, the pacer terrorised batters with his express pacce like no one else, bowling one of the fastest deliveries in the history of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
The Lucknow Super Giants pacer straightaway stormed into the discussions regarding selection in the Indian team. He had troubled the elites of the IPL with his raw pace and people wanted the 22-year-old to be fast tracked into the national side.
However, with the ability to bowl over 150 kmph consistently comes an enormous amount of strain on the body. Mayank got injured midway through his fourth match in the IPL and has not been able to return to competitive action since then. The pacer is still recovering and is currently at the National Cricket Academy.
Even as Mayank remains out of action, conversations regarding his comeback keep hitting social media. Recently, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer put up a post on social media where he hoped that if Mayank is fit he could be a "dark horse" for the tour to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series which begins in December this year.
“If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj stay fit and are able to play most of the series, India have a great opportunity for a hat-trick down under. Arshdeep could bring the left-arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND,” Jaffer had posted.
However, BCCI president Jay Shah put the speculations around the return of Mayank to rest.
"...I cannot give you any answer on Mayank Yadav as there is no guarantee whether he will be in the team or not. But he is potentially a good fast bowler, and we are looking after him. He is currently in the NCA," Shah told Times of India.