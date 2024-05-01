Cricket

Mayank Yadav Doubtful For Remainder Of IPL 2024; All Set To Get BCCI Pace Bowling Contract

The contract will place Mayank under the supervision of NCA's Sports Science and Medical team, who will take charge of his injury management and fitness programme

Advertisement

X/@LucknowIPL
LSG's Mayank Yadav Photo: X/@LucknowIPL
info_icon

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav's participation in the remainder of the IPL round-robin stage seems doubtful after he sustained a suspected abdominal muscle "tear" during the game against Mumbai Indians, making it his second injury breakdown in past four weeks. (As It Happened | Full IPL Coverage)

However, there is a silver lining for the 21-year-old Delhi man as he is all set to be given a pace bowling contract by the BCCI alongside Umran Malik, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal and Akash Deep.

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
IPL2024: Brett Lee Blames LSG Leadership For Mayank Yadav Getting Injured On Comeback

BY PTI

The contract will place Mayank under the supervision of NCA's Sports Science and Medical team, who will take charge of his injury management and fitness programme from his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants.

Advertisement

"Mayank has a tear but it is more likely a grade 1 tear. It will be cutting it fine but in case LSG qualifies for the play-offs, he might just be able to play the knock-out games. But it is like hoping against hope and right now he is doubtful for the remaining IPL games," a BCCI source informed PTI on condition of anonymity.

Mayank, who burst into the scene with 155 click deliveries and back-to-back 'Player of the Match' awards at the start of the IPL, broke down in the third match and was ruled out for four weeks.

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Lucknow - AP
LSG Vs MI, IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Leaves Field Again; Lucknow Coach Justin Langer Tells Why

BY PTI

He made a comeback against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday after passing fitness tests but was forced back into the dugout after bowling 3.1 overs in which he gave away 31 runs.

Had Mayank been fit all this while, there was a possibility of him being a left-field selection in the T20 World Cup but right now, handling him with care is the primary job of the Indian cricket establishment.

"He will soon be handed a pace bowling contract and once he is in BCCI Pathways structure, his growth will be systematically monitored.

"The national selection committee and the Indian team management would like to gradually blood him and ensure that he can maintain peak fitness," the BCCI source added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team Take 1-0 Lead In Thomas Cup, HS Prannoy Shines
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India