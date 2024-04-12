Cricket

LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Lucknow Bat First; Kuldeep Yadav Returns - Check Playing XI

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav who was ruled out with an injury has been replaced by pacer Arshad Khan in the LSG XI while for the Capitals Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar are back in the side

Advertisement

X%2F%40DelhiCapitals
Kuldeep Yadav Photo: X/@DelhiCapitals
info_icon

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. ( Follow Live | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav who was ruled out with an injury has been replaced by pacer Arshad Khan in the LSG XI while for the Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar are back in the side.

Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson, left, congratulates teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2024 match in Jaipur on Wednesday (April 10). - AP/Surjeet Yadav
Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Playing XI

Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur

Impact Subs: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Subs: Jhye Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey

For DC, Shai Hope also made his return to the playing XI while Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk has also been handed his IPL debut.

KL Rahul - X/@LucknowIPL
IPL 2024: 'Defence minister KL Rahul' - LSG Skipper Jokes On His Slow Strike Rate

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Advertisement

LSG enter the game high on confidence after a hat-trick of wins in the competition since losing their opening game and will again start as favourites against a beleaguered Capitals who are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

The KL Rahul-led side is at the third position in the table.

The Super Giants are in a fine run of form defending totals comprehensively against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in their last three matches. The Delhi side would be looking to avoid a hat-trick of losses after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in largely one-sided fashion in their last two matches.

The two teams have met only three times and in all those encounters, the Super Giants have tamed the Capitals.

The last time the two teams faced each other, LSG defeated DC by 50 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Himself Can't Abolish Constitution Now', PM Slams Opposition
  7. Sports World LIVE: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch