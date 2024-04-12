LSG Vs DC, IPL 2024 Toss Update: Lucknow Bat First; Kuldeep Yadav Returns - Check Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. ( Follow Live | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Pace sensation Mayank Yadav who was ruled out with an injury has been replaced by pacer Arshad Khan in the LSG XI while for the Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar are back in the side.
Playing XI
Advertisement
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur
Impact Subs: Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Manimaran Siddharth, Amit Mishra, Matt Henry
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Subs: Jhye Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey
For DC, Shai Hope also made his return to the playing XI while Australian youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk has also been handed his IPL debut.
Advertisement
LSG enter the game high on confidence after a hat-trick of wins in the competition since losing their opening game and will again start as favourites against a beleaguered Capitals who are languishing at the bottom of the points table.
The KL Rahul-led side is at the third position in the table.
The Super Giants are in a fine run of form defending totals comprehensively against Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in their last three matches. The Delhi side would be looking to avoid a hat-trick of losses after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in largely one-sided fashion in their last two matches.
The two teams have met only three times and in all those encounters, the Super Giants have tamed the Capitals.
The last time the two teams faced each other, LSG defeated DC by 50 runs.