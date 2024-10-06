Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I: Debutant Mayank Yadav Claims Maiden International Wicket In Gwalior - Watch

Earlier, Mayank Yadav has been handed his maiden India cap as he featured in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior

Mayank-Yadav-India-vs-Bangladesh-First-T20I-Cricket-AP-Photo
India's Mayank Yadav, right, reacts as he celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah during the first T20I. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon

India's pace sensation Mayank Yadav made his way into the history books on Sunday, October 6 with a wicket on debut against Bangladesh in the 1st T20I in Gwalior. (Match Blog | More Cricket News)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer was handed a national call-up thanks to his eye-catching performances with the ball in IPL 2024.

Mayank removed the dangerous Mahmudullah in the eight over as the veteran Bangladeshi batter tried to dance down the track and hit on the off-side. He ended up slicing the shot as it went straight into Washington Sundar's hands.

Watch the dismissal here -

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir. - PTI
India Vs Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals IND Opening Pair For 1st T20I

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl in the opening T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Tilak Verma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh Sharma fail to find a place in the playing XI with Suryakumar going for the likes of pace bowler Mayank Yadav, wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, hard-hitter Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar among others.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said he is looking forward to some good performances from his new-look side in the opening T20I game after the visitors lost the two-Test series 0-2.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

(With PTI inputs)

