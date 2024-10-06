Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals IND Opening Pair For 1st T20I

However, Suryakumar did not reveal whether Mayank Yadav will debut on Sunday or not

Suryakumar-yadav-gautam-gambhir-cricket
Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir. Photo: PTI
info_icon

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday revealed his side's opening pair for the 1st T20I against Bangladesh, a day ahead of the match. (Streaming | Preview | More Cricket News)

The first of the three T20Is against Bangladesh will be played on October 6, Sunday, at the newly-built international stadium in Gwalior.

The Indian skipper said Abhishek Sharma's partner for the opening T20I will be Sanju Samson. Confirming this, the 34-year-old said on the match ev: “Sanju will open in this series.”

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team for the three T20Is against Bangladesh. - File
India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Preview: All Eyes On Mayank Yadav, Fringe Players

BY PTI

Suryakumar also talked about the x-factor of Mayank Yadav, who impressed everyone with his express in the few matches that he played in the last Indian Premier League season before getting injured.

“The series is a good chance for the youngsters. Mayank has that x factor and others as well. I have not played in my nets thus far. But have seen his potential and the impact he can make,” said the skipper.

However, Suryakumar did not reveal whether the Delhi speedster will debut on Sunday or not.

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav. - Photo: X/ @IPL
Suryakumar Yadav To Lead MI In IPL? India's T20I Skipper Dodges Question, Says 'Let's See'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“We were discussing the team just now. If you asked me 10 minutes later I would have told you whether he would play or not. But surely he has that extra pace. Need to manage him properly. There is a lot of cricket going on both international and domestic circuit,” said the Indian captain.

“He is a good addition to the Indian team,” he said referring to Mayank who has not played since suffering a side strain in the IPL back in April. “He is doing his fitness (drills) as well,” he added.

Apart from Mayank, pacer Harshit Rana and fast-bowling all-rounder Nitin Kumar Reddy are also in line for debut in the series.

The second T20I between the two sides will be played on October 9 while the third and final match is scheduled for October 12. India have already defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather, Pitch Report
  2. Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match 10
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Groups: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads, Venues, Fixtures And More
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures
  5. India Vs Bangladesh: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals IND Opening Pair For 1st T20I
Football News
  1. EFL Championship: Sheffield Utd Joint-top After Win Over Luton, Rooney Sent Off But Plymouth Prevail
  2. Everton 0-0 Newcastle United, EPL: Pickford Saves Gordon Penalty To Deny Magpies
  3. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton, Premier League: Gunners 'Always Find A Way', Says Arteta
  4. Aston Villa 2-4 Brighton, Women's Super League: Jordan Nobbs Makes Record-breaking WSL Appearance
  5. La Liga: Michel Craving Bolder Approach To Halt Girona Losing Streak
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal: 6 Junior Doctors Begin Fast Unto Death Over Govt Not Fulfilling Their Demands
  2. Delhi: High Drama Unfolds As AAP Leaders Lay On Feet Of BJP MLAs Over Bus Marshal Issue | Details
  3. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  4. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
  5. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  2. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  3. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  4. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  5. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'