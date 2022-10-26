Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Storms Into Top 10 After Match-Winning Knock Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 versus Pakistan has been rewarded with the former captain breaking into the top 10 of T20I batters list in the ICC Rankings.

Virat Kohli's blistering knock of 82 included six fours and four sixes.
Virat Kohli's blistering knock of 82 included six fours and four sixes. AP

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 4:04 pm

Star India batter Virat Kohli stormed his way back into the top 10 T20I batting chart, climbing up five spots to ninth position in the latest rankings issued on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Kohli has been rewarded for his heroics against Pakistan in India's T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last Sunday. 

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 to guide India to a memorable last-ball victory, the knock catapulting the former India captain into the top 10 of T20I batters list.

The 33-year-old hit six fours and four sixes during his glorious innings.

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (849 rating points) continues to occupy the top spot, with New Zealand opener Devon Conway (831) rising three places to replace Suryakumar Yadav from the second position.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Conway hit a 58-ball unbeaten 92 to help New Zealand thrash defending champions Australia by 89 runs in their opener.

With 828 rating points in his kitty, Suryakumar dropped to the third spot but was ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (799) and South Africa's Aiden Markram (762). 

New Zealand's Finn Allen also moved up, courtesy his swashbuckling 16-ball 42-run knock against Australia, which helped him to rise a whopping 17 places to the 13th position.

