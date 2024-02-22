Canterbury Vs Auckland, The Ford Trophy 2023-24 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Canterbury will take on Auckland Aces in the final of The Ford Trophy 2023-24 on Saturday in Christchurch. The two most successful teams in the history of New Zealand's prominent domestic cricket tournament will fight for yet another title at Hagley Oval. (Cricket News)
In the Eliminator played between Otago and Auckland on Tuesday at the University Oval in Dunedin, Auckland won the match by four wickets and joined Canterbury for the epic final on Saturday. Canterbury had already qualified for the final by being on top of the points table.
Canterbury have won the Ford Trophy title for a record 15 times and the second comes to Auckland, which have won the title 13 times. Now both teams are on the verge of winning yet another title.
Auckland's Robert O'Donnell is the leading run-scorer with 561 runs in 11 innings with an average of 62.33. Canterbury's William O'Rourke has taken 13 wickets so far in the tournament in just six matches with an impressive average of 17.46. These two guys will be under the lens on Saturday.
Where to watch the Canterbury vs Auckland, Ford Trophy 2023-24 Final match?
Live streaming of Canterbury vs Auckland, the final match of The Ford Trophy 2023-24 will be available on the Fancode app and nzctv YouTube Channel. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the final match on any TV channel in India.
When will the Canterbury vs Auckland, final match be played in The Ford Trophy 2023-24?
The Canterbury vs Auckland, final match will be played on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The Canterbury vs Auckland match will begin at 03:00 am IST.
Canterbury vs Auckland Squads:
Canterbury: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matt Boyle, Mitchell Hay (wicket-keeper), Rhys Mariu, Zakary Foulkes, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Michael Rae, Sean Davey, William O'Rourke
Auckland Aces: Adithya Ashok, George Worker, Robert O'Donnell, Simon Keene, William O'Donnell, Harjot Johal, Ryan Harrison, Sean Solia, Cam Fletcher (wicket-keeper), Cole Briggs (wicket-keeper), Quinn Sunde (wicket-keeper), Benjamin Lister, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Matthew Gibson, Yahya Zeb