Canterbury Vs Auckland, The Ford Trophy 2023-24 Final, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Live streaming details of the Ford Trophy 2023-24 final between Auckland Aces and Canterbury:

Where to watch the Canterbury vs Auckland, Ford Trophy 2023-24 Final match?

Live streaming of Canterbury vs Auckland, the final match of The Ford Trophy 2023-24 will be available on the Fancode app and nzctv YouTube Channel. Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the final match on any TV channel in India.

When will the Canterbury vs Auckland, final match be played in The Ford Trophy 2023-24?

The Canterbury vs Auckland, final match will be played on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The Canterbury vs Auckland match will begin at 03:00 am IST.