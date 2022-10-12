T20 World Cup 2022: Six Not So Obvious Potential Stars

After absorbing action in the Middle East last year that saw Australia lift their maiden ICC T20 World Cup, it is their time to turn hosts of the tournament. Established stars like Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Babar Azam and David Warner, amongst others, will try to inspire their teams and go all the way in the tournament. However, there are some less obvious names, who, too, could become 'breakthrough' stars. (More Cricket News)

Tim David (Australia)

Singapore-born Tim David has emerged as a player to watch out for in the last few seasons. The 26-year old had a decent 2021-22 Pakistan Super League (PSL) that saw him make 278 runs in 11 games. However, what was astonishing was that he scored them at a strike rate of almost 200. He then featured in almost all T20 leagues around the world, including the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), when Mumbai Indians drafted him for Rs 8.25 Cr. David has played 17 T20Is until now and scored 545 runs at a strike rate of 158.89. Australia boast many all-rounder options with the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. Even then, David is someone the Aussie think-tank will be tempted to include in the starting XI.

Harry Brook (England)

England possess power-hitters in the form of Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone. However, one player who could seize the limelight is 22-year-old Harry Brook. The Yorkshireman lit up the English T20 Leagues, such as Vitality Blast 2022, wherein he amassed 436 in 13 matches at a strike rate of 164. Such is his hitting ability, that it reminds Faf du Plessis of the great AB de Villiers.

Tristan Stubbs (South Africa)

The 22-year-old wicket-keeper batter has just played nine T20Is, but in this short span of time, he has made a name for himself. During the 2021-22 CSA T20 Challenge, Stubbs was the standout player. He emerged the second-highest run-getter at the tournament with 293 runs for the Warriors side, at a strike rate of 183.12 and an average of 48.83. What's more, during the recently concluded SA20 Auction, Sunrisers Eastern Cape bought Stubbs for a record Rand 9.2 million (Rs. 4.12 Cr). With a strike rate close to 200, Stubbs has the potential to make an impact at the T20 World Cup.

Finn Allen (New Zealand)

The Kiwis finished runners-up in last year's tournament. They will want to go that one-step forward this time. Among their assets is 23-year old opener Finn Allen, who has been one of their rising stars in the past few months. The right-handed Allen was the top-scorer in New Zealand's T20 League, Super Smash 2020-21, wherein with 512 runs in 11 games at a strike rate close to 200. Allen scored his maiden century against minnows Scotland. He along with Devon Conway could prove to be a lethal duo for opposition bowlers.

Naseem Shah (Pakistan)

Despite their series loss to England at home, Babar Azam and team remain one of the best T20 outfits going into the World Cup. One such gem from their bowling armoury is the young pacer Naseem Shah. The 19-year old plucked 14 wickets in 10 matches in the 2022 Pakistan Super League at an average of 21.85. However, Naseem is raw in terms of international experience, with seven wickets in seven T20Is, and an economy rate of 7.83. But with injury concerns surrounding Shaheen Shah Afridi, he would be the man Pakistan will look at as a weapon.