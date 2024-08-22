PDP Leaders Find Solace In Jaun Elia’s Poetry After Being Denied Tickets

The PDP is facing turmoil after the party released its initial candidate list for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, will contest the Bijbehara seat, which is Mehbooba Mufti's hometown. The party's candidates include Abdul Rehman Veeri for Anantnag East, Sartaj Ahmad Madani (Mehbooba’s uncle) for Devsar, Dr. Mehboob Beg for Anantnag, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura for Charisharief, Gh Mohi-ud-din Wani for Wachi, Waheed-ur Rehman Parra for Pulwama, and Rafiq Ahmad Naik for Tral. The announcement of these names has created a furor within the party, with many saying they are not being rewarded for their loyalty. After the abrogation of Article 370, around 80 percent of the party leaders left the PDP. Many of them are now rejoining and are expected to receive tickets.