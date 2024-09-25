Assembly Polls 2024: EC Chief Lauds J&K Voter Turnout; Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti Criticise BJP On Statehood | Highlights

Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly elections are seeing an unprecedented voter turnout, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar commending the public's enthusiasm. Rahul Gandhi has ramped up his attacks on the BJP, accusing the government of unjustly downgrading J&K to a Union Territory. The BJP is also under fire for its handling of farmer issues in Haryana. Meanwhile, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has positioned her party as crucial to J&K's future, criticising the BJP's governance. These elections reflect a pivotal moment in J&K's political future and India's federal structure.
Here are the latest developments as Jammu and Kashmir's pivotal election unfolds amid rising political tension.
CEC Rajiv Kumar Hails High Voter Turnout Amid Historic Elections
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar hailed the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as a "history in the making," highlighting how people are now queuing up at polling stations in areas where calls to boycott elections were once common.
Kumar noted that 100% CCTV coverage has been implemented for this phase, with young voters, women, and senior citizens patiently waiting their turn to cast their vote.
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Stripping J&K’s Statehood
Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government during a rally in Jammu on Wednesday, accusing them of stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood to allow outsiders to govern it.
Gandhi emphasized that, for the first time in history, a state was downgraded to a Union Territory, calling it an injustice to the people of the region.
“In the history of India, after 1947 several Union Territories were turned into States. States were divided - Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand was formed out of Bihar, Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh. But for the first time after independence, a State was turned into a Union Territory. This was done to Jammu & Kashmir," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the public in Jammu.
He added, "This is an injustice to you. Your democratic rights have been snatched away from you. Today Jammu and Kashmir, is not run by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is run by the people of other states.”
He vowed that the INDIA bloc would exert its full force in Parliament and take to the streets if the BJP-led government does not restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood after the assembly elections.
Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP for Favoring Big Businesses Over SMEs
Speaking at the rally in Jammu, Gandhi also criticised the government for favoring big businesses, specifically accusing it of working for Ambani and Adani, and targeting small and medium enterprises. He slammed initiatives like GST and demonetization as tools to benefit large corporations, while mocking the 'Make in India' initiative as "Make in Adani." He further accused the BJP and Lt Governor of weakening Jammu's economic role as a key link between the Valley and the rest of India.
Voter Turnout In Second Phase Of J&K Assembly Elections
Voting is underway in 26 constituencies across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase of Assembly elections today, September 25. This phase includes 15 seats in Kashmir and 11 in Jammu.
Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. As of 5 pm, the voter turnout stands at 54%. Srinagar had the lowest turnout so far, with 27.31% by 5 p.m.
As of 3 pm, Reasi in Jammu saw the highest turnout at 71.81%, followed closely by Poonch with 71.59%.
Congress Criticises BJP Over Broken Promises To Farmers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is steadily increasing in Haryana, while Congress is losing momentum as the assembly elections approach.
“As the day of voting nears, the Congress is losing hope. The support for BJP is increasing day by day in Haryana,” PM Modi said during a rally in Sonipat.
He accused Congress of turning Haryana over to "dalals" (middlemen) and "damads" (sons-in-law), indirectly referencing the Gandhi family. Modi further criticised Congress for fostering corruption and nepotism, calling it the "mother of corruption" in the country.
Haryana’s 90-member assembly will vote on October 5, with results to be counted on October 8, alongside those from Jammu and Kashmir.
Mehbooba Mufti Vows Secular Future for J&K, Criticises BJP’s Governance
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti declared that the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will be secular and that no government will be formed without the PDP's support. Speaking at a rally in Jammu, Mufti responded to Prime Minister Modi's criticism of her family and the National Conference (NC), recalling that her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, had upheld the Indian flag in Kashmir when others were advocating for joining Pakistan.
Mufti criticised the BJP for branding the Gandhi, Abdullah, and Mufti families as anti-national, pointing out that the BJP had previously partnered with her party to form a government. She claimed the BJP offers nothing to the people, except opposition and empty promises, such as appointing a chief minister from Jammu, which she dismissed as misleading. Mufti questioned why the BJP hasn't appointed a Governor from Jammu despite holding power.
Mufti also targeted the BJP's governance, accusing them of mismanagement and making Jammu and Kashmir number one in unemployment and drug use. She condemned the outsourcing of local resources, like sand, gravel, and electricity, to outsiders, while locals are burdened with higher costs.
Addressing the Congress-NC alliance, Mufti blamed it for the rise of terrorism, citing the fraudulent 1987 elections as a turning point when Kashmiri youth, feeling disenfranchised, turned to militancy. She recalled how Mufti Sayeed contested elections from Jammu due to hostility in Kashmir, and credited the people of Jammu for electing him.
Later, Mufti criticised the BJP for its past support of Omar Abdullah as a minister, questioning their current stance against him.