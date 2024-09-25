Assembly Polls 2024: EC Chief Lauds J&K Voter Turnout; Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti Criticise BJP On Statehood | Highlights

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP for Favoring Big Businesses Over SMEs

Speaking at the rally in Jammu, Gandhi also criticised the government for favoring big businesses, specifically accusing it of working for Ambani and Adani, and targeting small and medium enterprises. He slammed initiatives like GST and demonetization as tools to benefit large corporations, while mocking the 'Make in India' initiative as "Make in Adani." He further accused the BJP and Lt Governor of weakening Jammu's economic role as a key link between the Valley and the rest of India.