Elections

Assembly Polls 2024: EC Chief Lauds J&K Voter Turnout; Rahul Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti Criticise BJP On Statehood | Highlights

The 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections see historic voter turnout, while leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mehbooba Mufti criticize the BJP over statehood and governance issues. Here are the latest election updates.

Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon

Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly elections are seeing an unprecedented voter turnout, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar commending the public's enthusiasm. Rahul Gandhi has ramped up his attacks on the BJP, accusing the government of unjustly downgrading J&K to a Union Territory. The BJP is also under fire for its handling of farmer issues in Haryana. Meanwhile, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti has positioned her party as crucial to J&K's future, criticising the BJP's governance. These elections reflect a pivotal moment in J&K's political future and India's federal structure.

Here are the latest developments as Jammu and Kashmir's pivotal election unfolds amid rising political tension.

CEC Rajiv Kumar Hails High Voter Turnout Amid Historic Elections

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar hailed the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as a "history in the making," highlighting how people are now queuing up at polling stations in areas where calls to boycott elections were once common.

Kumar noted that 100% CCTV coverage has been implemented for this phase, with young voters, women, and senior citizens patiently waiting their turn to cast their vote.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Stripping J&K’s Statehood

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government during a rally in Jammu on Wednesday, accusing them of stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood to allow outsiders to govern it.

Gandhi emphasized that, for the first time in history, a state was downgraded to a Union Territory, calling it an injustice to the people of the region.

“In the history of India, after 1947 several Union Territories were turned into States. States were divided - Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand was formed out of Bihar, Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh. But for the first time after independence, a State was turned into a Union Territory. This was done to Jammu & Kashmir," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the public in Jammu.

He added, "This is an injustice to you. Your democratic rights have been snatched away from you. Today Jammu and Kashmir, is not run by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is run by the people of other states.”

He vowed that the INDIA bloc would exert its full force in Parliament and take to the streets if the BJP-led government does not restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood after the assembly elections.

Voting In Anantnag District Of J&K - PTI
Haryana, J&K Polls: EC Oversight Tightened, Historic First Vote For West Pakistan Refugees And More | Key Highlights

BY Outlook Web Desk

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP for Favoring Big Businesses Over SMEs

Speaking at the rally in Jammu, Gandhi also criticised the government for favoring big businesses, specifically accusing it of working for Ambani and Adani, and targeting small and medium enterprises. He slammed initiatives like GST and demonetization as tools to benefit large corporations, while mocking the 'Make in India' initiative as "Make in Adani." He further accused the BJP and Lt Governor of weakening Jammu's economic role as a key link between the Valley and the rest of India.

Voter Turnout In Second Phase Of J&K Assembly Elections

Voting is underway in 26 constituencies across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the second phase of Assembly elections today, September 25. This phase includes 15 seats in Kashmir and 11 in Jammu.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. As of 5 pm, the voter turnout stands at 54%. Srinagar had the lowest turnout so far, with 27.31% by 5 p.m.

As of 3 pm, Reasi in Jammu saw the highest turnout at 71.81%, followed closely by Poonch with 71.59%.

Phase 2 Voting Today; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina And More in Fray - | Photo: PTI
J&K Polls: Phase 2 Turnout 54% Till 5 PM; Poonch, Reasi See More Voters | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Congress Criticises BJP Over Broken Promises To Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is steadily increasing in Haryana, while Congress is losing momentum as the assembly elections approach.

“As the day of voting nears, the Congress is losing hope. The support for BJP is increasing day by day in Haryana,” PM Modi said during a rally in Sonipat.

He accused Congress of turning Haryana over to "dalals" (middlemen) and "damads" (sons-in-law), indirectly referencing the Gandhi family. Modi further criticised Congress for fostering corruption and nepotism, calling it the "mother of corruption" in the country.

Haryana’s 90-member assembly will vote on October 5, with results to be counted on October 8, alongside those from Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti Vows Secular Future for J&K, Criticises BJP’s Governance

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti declared that the next government in Jammu and Kashmir will be secular and that no government will be formed without the PDP's support. Speaking at a rally in Jammu, Mufti responded to Prime Minister Modi's criticism of her family and the National Conference (NC), recalling that her father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, had upheld the Indian flag in Kashmir when others were advocating for joining Pakistan.

Mufti criticised the BJP for branding the Gandhi, Abdullah, and Mufti families as anti-national, pointing out that the BJP had previously partnered with her party to form a government. She claimed the BJP offers nothing to the people, except opposition and empty promises, such as appointing a chief minister from Jammu, which she dismissed as misleading. Mufti questioned why the BJP hasn't appointed a Governor from Jammu despite holding power.

Mufti also targeted the BJP's governance, accusing them of mismanagement and making Jammu and Kashmir number one in unemployment and drug use. She condemned the outsourcing of local resources, like sand, gravel, and electricity, to outsiders, while locals are burdened with higher costs.

Addressing the Congress-NC alliance, Mufti blamed it for the rise of terrorism, citing the fraudulent 1987 elections as a turning point when Kashmiri youth, feeling disenfranchised, turned to militancy. She recalled how Mufti Sayeed contested elections from Jammu due to hostility in Kashmir, and credited the people of Jammu for electing him.

Later, Mufti criticised the BJP for its past support of Omar Abdullah as a minister, questioning their current stance against him.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cameroon Vs Lesotho Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 14
  2. Women's T20 World Cup: ICC Releases Tournament Tickets For Spectators, Entry Free For U-18s
  3. Tanzania Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: When, Where To Watch Match 15
  4. UAE Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 35
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Impressive Pant Re-Enters Top 10; Rohit, Kohli Drop In Major Shake-Up
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Panagiotis Dilmperis' Men Aim To Maintain Perfect Start; Play Begins
  2. Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe Expected To Miss Derby With Thigh Injury
  3. Real Madrid Vs Alaves, La Liga: Ancelotti Not Worried As Los Blancos Survive Scare In Italian's 300th Game
  4. Premier League: Man City Confirm Rodri Has Ligament Injury With Tests Ongoing
  5. Walsall Vs Leicester City: Steve Cooper Desperate To Build Foxes Goodwill Amid Fan Unrest
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  2. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  3. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  5. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha Assualt Case: Court Allows Polygraph Test Of Suspended Police Officer
  2. RG Kar: Agitating Junior Doctors Shout Slogans During Hospital Inquiry Panel Hearing
  3. Beneath The Anger: Kashmir Now And Then
  4. Artificial Rain, Drone Monitoring, Special Task Force: What Is Delhi Govt’s Winter Action Plan?
  5. At 44%, India Outperforms Global Reduction Rate In HIV Infections | Country's HIV Stats
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. Elon Musk Issues Sarcastic Apology To Vinod Khosla Amid AI-Generated Sign Controversy | Beach Dispute Explained
  3. China's 1st ICBM Test In Decades: The US Link, Asia-Pacific Region Tensions & No First Use Policy
  4. US Missile System To Remain In Philippines Despite China's Alarm
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv Targeted, Israel Hits Back With 'Extensive Strikes'
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Accused Death: Bombay HC Says 'Hard To Belive That He Snatched Pistol', Next Hearing On Oct 3
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls