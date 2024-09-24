Haryana, J&K Polls: EC Oversight Tightened, Historic First Vote For West Pakistan Refugees And More | Key Highlights

Jamaat-Backed Candidate Farooq Ganaie Focuses On Local Issues In J&K Polls

Farooq Ahmad Ganaie, an Independent candidate backed by a faction of Jamaat-e-Islami, is running in the Beerwah constituency for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Despite his affiliation with Jamaat, which is contesting elections for the first time in decades, Ganaie focuses his campaign on local issues like women’s empowerment, unemployment, and drug addiction, avoiding larger political topics like Article 370 and the Kashmir dispute, as reported by Indian Express. He emphasizes that only Jamaat's leadership can address such broader issues.