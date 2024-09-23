Assembly Polls Round-Up: Rahul Gandhi Says 'Love Broke PM's Psychology'; Amit Shah Campaigns In J&K, Haryana

Haryana and J&K are witnessing crucial assembly elections that reflect the aspirations and discontent of their respective electorates, setting the stage for significant political changes in these regions. Top leaders of both Congress and BJP are addressing the rallies in support of their candidates in J&K and Haryana ahead of assembly polls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while rallying in Jammu & Kashmir, reiterated the Congress's mission to promote unity and that the BJP is playing the politics of hatred. He described the shift from state to Union Territory as a "snatching" of democratic rights.
BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah, on the other hand, lashed out at the opposition and firmly asserted that “nobody can bring back Article 370.”
Haryana Assembly Polls
1. Amit Shah in Haryana
Union Minister Amit Shah labeled the Congress party as "anti-Dalit," accusing it of disrespecting Dalit leaders like Kumari Selja and Ashok Tanwar during a poll rally in Tohana ahead of Haryana Assembly elections. He criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on reservations, asserting that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure the protection of quotas for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).
2. Savitri Jindal's ‘Sankalp Patra’
Independent candidate Savitri Jindal unveiled her manifesto on Sunday. Her ‘sankalp patra’ focuses on local development, addressing basic issues in Hisar. She aims to fulfill the vision of her late father, OP Jindal, focusing initially on resolving basic problems in the constituency before pursuing broader development initiatives. Her previous experience as a minister and her family's political legacy position her as a formidable candidate. The main competition in Hisar includes Jindal, Congress's Ramniwas Rada, and BJP's Dr. Kamal Gupta.
3. Babita Phogat Vs Vinesh Phogat
Babita Phogat, a BJP leader, has responded to criticisms from her cousin Vinesh Phogat, who is running for Congress. Babita described Vinesh's comments as a reflection of a "narrow mindset" and stressed on the need for party cohesion and motivation among BJP workers. She expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a third consecutive term in Haryana.
4. Aditya Surjewala's candidacy
Aditya Surjewala, the son of Randeep Surjewala, is contesting from the Kaithal constituency. This marks his first foray into politics, following a legacy of political involvement in the family. Aditya, a commerce graduate from the University of British Columbia, represents a new generation in Haryana’s political scene, competing against the incumbent BJP MLA, Leela Ram.
5. Congress' Confidence Amidst Regional Competition
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has asserted that the rise of regional parties like the INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party will not significantly impact Congress' prospects. He believes voters are primarily focused on removing the BJP due to dissatisfaction with its performance. Surjewala claims that "people have made up their mind to bring the Congress" into power.
The assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled for October 5, with results anticipated on October 8, marking a critical moment for the party to regain its foothold in the state.
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections
1. Rahul Gandhi in J&K
Rahul Gandhi, while rallying in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the second phase of assembly polls, criticized the BJP-RSS and said that their politics is based on hatred. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidence has diminished since the Lok Sabha election results, saying, "We have broken the 'psychology' of PM Modi through love."
Speaking at a rally in Surankote, he vowed, "If they fail to restore statehood after the elections, we will put pressure on them to ensure that your statehood is restored."
2. Farooq Abdullah supports Rahul Gandhi
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah referred to Gandhi as the "upcoming Prime Minister," indicating significant backing for his leadership within the region.
3. Amit Shah in Nowshera
Union Minister Amit Shah took a strong stance against the opposition while addressing rallies in Nowshera ahead of J&K polls. He accused the Congress, NC, and PDP of neglecting the needs of people in hilly areas regarding reservations.
“Nobody can bring back Article 370,” he dismissed calls to reinstate Article 370 and said that the BJP is committed to national security. Shah also criticized Farooq Abdullah for his absence during regional unrest, claiming he was "comfortably holidaying in London" while Kashmir faced violence. He also rejected dialogue with Pakistan, stating that discussions would only resume once terrorism is eradicated, accusing the opposition of seeking to free jailed terrorists.
4. PM Modi's strategic visits to J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to J&K, including Doda and Katra, underlines the region's importance in India's domestic and geopolitical agenda. His speeches have centered on urging voters to reject dynastic politics and make informed choices that can lead to a brighter future. Modi has also highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing terrorism and promoting socio-economic development in the region.
5. Record voter turnout in first phase
The first phase of polling in J&K achieved a voter turnout of over 61%, marking the highest in recent elections. This turnout is seen as a testament to the public's desire for change and their trust in the electoral process, particularly in the wake of a stable security environment that has encouraged participation.
6. Jamaat-e-Islami's indirect participation
The banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has found ways to engage in the electoral process through independent candidates it supports. Former JeI leaders are actively participating in elections, indicating a shifting political landscape. Recent rallies in Kulgam have shown a grassroots effort to mobilize support, showcasing the complex interplay of traditional political factions and newer independent movements.
7. Political dynamics in J&K
The political landscape in J&K is complicated by differing stances on Articles 370 and 35A. The National Conference (NC) has vowed to restore these articles, while the Indian National Congress (INC) has committed to restoring full statehood, though it remains ambiguous on the articles themselves. These issues resonate deeply with voters, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, making them critical focal points in the elections.
The first phase of assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir concluded on September 18 and the second phase is scheduled for September 25.