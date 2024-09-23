Elections

Assembly Polls Round-Up: Rahul Gandhi Says 'Love Broke PM's Psychology'; Amit Shah Campaigns In J&K, Haryana

Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir are undergoing assembly elections and party leaders are addressing rallies to support their candidates. The first phase of polls has already been concluded in J&K on September 18 and the second is scheduled for September 25. Haryana polls are scheduled to be held on October 5.

Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi addressing rallies in J&K.
Amit Shah (L) and Rahul Gandhi (R) addressing rallies in J&K. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Haryana and J&K are witnessing crucial assembly elections that reflect the aspirations and discontent of their respective electorates, setting the stage for significant political changes in these regions. Top leaders of both Congress and BJP are addressing the rallies in support of their candidates in J&K and Haryana ahead of assembly polls.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while rallying in Jammu & Kashmir, reiterated the Congress's mission to promote unity and that the BJP is playing the politics of hatred. He described the shift from state to Union Territory as a "snatching" of democratic rights. 

BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah, on the other hand, lashed out at the opposition and firmly asserted that “nobody can bring back Article 370.” 

 Haryana Assembly Polls

1. Amit Shah in Haryana

Union Minister Amit Shah labeled the Congress party as "anti-Dalit," accusing it of disrespecting Dalit leaders like Kumari Selja and Ashok Tanwar during a poll rally in Tohana ahead of Haryana Assembly elections. He criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on reservations, asserting that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure the protection of quotas for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

BJP released its manifesto in Rohtak ahead of Haryana assembly polls. - X
Haryana Polls: BJP Releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, Focus On Jobs, Education, Health | Key Highlights

BY Harshita Das

2. Savitri Jindal's ‘Sankalp Patra’

Independent candidate Savitri Jindal unveiled her manifesto on Sunday. Her ‘sankalp patra’ focuses on local development, addressing basic issues in Hisar. She aims to fulfill the vision of her late father, OP Jindal, focusing initially on resolving basic problems in the constituency before pursuing broader development initiatives. Her previous experience as a minister and her family's political legacy position her as a formidable candidate. The main competition in Hisar includes Jindal, Congress's Ramniwas Rada, and BJP's Dr. Kamal Gupta.

3. Babita Phogat Vs Vinesh Phogat

Babita Phogat, a BJP leader, has responded to criticisms from her cousin Vinesh Phogat, who is running for Congress. Babita described Vinesh's comments as a reflection of a "narrow mindset" and stressed on the need for party cohesion and motivation among BJP workers. She expressed confidence that the BJP will secure a third consecutive term in Haryana.


4. Aditya Surjewala's candidacy

Aditya Surjewala, the son of Randeep Surjewala, is contesting from the Kaithal constituency. This marks his first foray into politics, following a legacy of political involvement in the family. Aditya, a commerce graduate from the University of British Columbia, represents a new generation in Haryana’s political scene, competing against the incumbent BJP MLA, Leela Ram.

5. Congress' Confidence Amidst Regional Competition

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has asserted that the rise of regional parties like the INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party will not significantly impact Congress' prospects. He believes voters are primarily focused on removing the BJP due to dissatisfaction with its performance. Surjewala claims that "people have made up their mind to bring the Congress" into power.

Haryana Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto; Promises Sops For Farmers, Women - null
Haryana Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto; Promises Sops For Farmers, Women

BY Outlook Web Bureau

The assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled for October 5, with results anticipated on October 8, marking a critical moment for the party to regain its foothold in the state.

 Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections

1. Rahul Gandhi in J&K

Rahul Gandhi, while rallying in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the second phase of assembly polls, criticized the BJP-RSS and said that their politics is based on hatred. He  claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidence has diminished since the Lok Sabha election results, saying, "We have broken the 'psychology' of PM Modi through love."

Speaking at a rally in Surankote, he vowed, "If they fail to restore statehood after the elections, we will put pressure on them to ensure that your statehood is restored." 

congress manifesto jammu and kashmir assembly polls - PTI
J&K Assembly Poll: Congress Releases Manifesto; Insurance, MSP, Jobs Among Other Promises | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

2. Farooq Abdullah supports Rahul Gandhi

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah referred to Gandhi as the "upcoming Prime Minister," indicating significant backing for his leadership within the region.


3. Amit Shah in Nowshera

Union Minister Amit Shah took a strong stance against the opposition while addressing rallies in Nowshera ahead of J&K polls. He accused the Congress, NC, and PDP of neglecting the needs of people in hilly areas regarding reservations. 

“Nobody can bring back Article 370,” he dismissed calls to reinstate Article 370 and said that the BJP is committed to national security. Shah also criticized Farooq Abdullah for his absence during regional unrest, claiming he was "comfortably holidaying in London" while Kashmir faced violence. He also rejected dialogue with Pakistan, stating that discussions would only resume once terrorism is eradicated, accusing the opposition of seeking to free jailed terrorists.

Amit Shah releases BJP's manifesto for J&K Assembly polls | - PTI
J&K Elections 2024: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Complete Removal Of Terrorism | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

4. PM Modi's strategic visits to J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to J&K, including Doda and Katra, underlines the region's importance in India's domestic and geopolitical agenda. His speeches have centered on urging voters to reject dynastic politics and make informed choices that can lead to a brighter future. Modi has also highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing terrorism and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

 

5. Record voter turnout in first phase

The first phase of polling in J&K achieved a voter turnout of over 61%, marking the highest in recent elections. This turnout is seen as a testament to the public's desire for change and their trust in the electoral process, particularly in the wake of a stable security environment that has encouraged participation.


6. Jamaat-e-Islami's indirect participation

The banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has found ways to engage in the electoral process through independent candidates it supports. Former JeI leaders are actively participating in elections, indicating a shifting political landscape. Recent rallies in Kulgam have shown a grassroots effort to mobilize support, showcasing the complex interplay of traditional political factions and newer independent movements.

Member Parliament and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid (in middle), popularly known as Engineer Rashid, addresses a press conference ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar. - PTI
Er Rashid Announces Awami Ittehad Party's Alliance With Jamaat-e-Islami For J&K Assembly Polls

BY PTI

7. Political dynamics in J&K

The political landscape in J&K is complicated by differing stances on Articles 370 and 35A. The National Conference (NC) has vowed to restore these articles, while the Indian National Congress (INC) has committed to restoring full statehood, though it remains ambiguous on the articles themselves. These issues resonate deeply with voters, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, making them critical focal points in the elections.

The first phase of assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir concluded on September 18 and the second phase is scheduled for September 25. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Dinesh Karthik Opens Up On The Debate
  2. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  3. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rapid Jayasuriya Wraps Up 63-Run Win Over Kiwis In Galle
  4. Nepal Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs SLK Match
Football News
  1. Serie A: Inzaghi Questions Inter's Attitude As Fonseca Hails Milan's Courage
  2. Stuttgart Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Deniz Undav Opens Up After 5-1 Victory
  3. Villareal Vs Barcelona, La Liga: Flick Concerned About Extent Of Ter Stegen's 'Serious Injury'
  4. Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics
  5. Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. ATP China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  4. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 23 2024
  2. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  3. What Are Semiconductors, Why Are They Crucial? Decoding Tech As PM Fetches 'Watershed' Project In US
  4. Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return
  5. 'Watching, Downloading Child Pornography Are Offences': Key SC Order On Child Porn Laws In Detail
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Sri Lanka's First Marxist Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake Sworn In As 10th President
  2. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  4. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  5. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
Latest Stories
  1. Ashleigh Gardner Injury Scare: Australia Women Ban 'Vortex' For Rest Of New Zealand Series
  2. WTA China Open 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Draw, Prize Money - All You Need To Know
  3. UP: 'Caste' Question Resurfaces As Cops Kill Robbery Accused In Encounter In Sultanpur
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  8. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights