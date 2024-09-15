Er Rashid Announces Awami Ittehad Party's Alliance With Jamaat-e-Islami For J&K Assembly Polls

Member Parliament and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid (in middle), popularly known as Engineer Rashid, addresses a press conference ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

Member Parliament and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid (in middle), popularly known as Engineer Rashid, addresses a press conference ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar. Photo: PTI