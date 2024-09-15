Elections

Er Rashid Announces Awami Ittehad Party's Alliance With Jamaat-e-Islami For J&K Assembly Polls

The Awami Ittehad Party's head Engineer Rashid announced that he has joined hands with with former Jamaat members and will form an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami for the Jammu & Kashmir assembly polls.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid popularly known as Engineer Rashid
Member Parliament and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid (in middle), popularly known as Engineer Rashid, addresses a press conference ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar. Photo: PTI
info_icon

In a significant political development, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) headed by Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid and former members of Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI) have come together in a strategic alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

"A joint meeting was held today in which the AIP delegation was led by AIP Supremo and chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, while the JEI delegation was led by Ghulam Qadir Wani. Prominent JEI members participated in the discussions," the AIP said in a statement.

Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Union Home Ministry in 2019. The ban was extended for another five years in February this year. Several influential leaders of Jamaat are contesting assembly polls as independent candidates.

An AIP spokesperson said the two sides agreed to work together in the larger interest of the region's population. The goal is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JEI candidates, ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations, he said.

"Following comprehensive deliberations, it was agreed that AIP would support JEI-backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama Similarly, JEI will throw its support behind AIP candidates across Kashmir," he said.

In areas where both AIP and JEI have fielded candidates, the alliance has agreed to a "friendly contest," particularly in constituencies like Langate, Devsar and Zainapora, he said.

In other constituencies, mutual support will be extended to ensure a unified approach to the elections, the spokesman added.

"Both parties underscored the importance of unity in resolving the Kashmir issue and promoting a lasting and dignified peace in the region.

"They highlighted the rapidly evolving political landscape, both regionally and internationally, and stressed that neither JEI nor AIP can afford to remain passive observers," the spokesman said.

The leadership of both AIP and JEI have called upon their cadres to spread the message of support for each other's candidates, in line with the agreement.

