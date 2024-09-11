’Coming To Unite, Not To Divide’: Er Rashid Out On Bail For 22 Days For J&K Elections

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, walked out of Delhi’s Tihar jail on Wednesday, a day after a special NIA court in New Delhi granted him interim bail. Rashid, a Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, was granted bail until October 2, allowing him to campaign for the assembly polls scheduled from September 18 to October 1.
Upon his release, Rashid was greeted by supporters and family members outside Tihar Jail. He voiced strong criticisms of his political adversaries, accusing them of having a detrimental impact on Kashmir. Rashid also expressed his intention to challenge the current administration’s approach to the region.
After coming out of jail, Rashid said, "After remaining in jail for 5.5 years, I feel myself stronger and proud of my people. I take a pledge that I will not let down my people, I take a pledge that I will fight Modi's narrative of 'Naya Kashmir', which has miserably failed in Jammu and Kashmir. People have rejected whatever he did on August 5, 2019."
Er Rashid addressed media through a press conference hours after walking out of the jail.
The order, issued by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh on Tuesday, requires Rashid to provide a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and a surety of the same amount. He is also subject to conditions, including refraining from influencing witnesses or discussing the case with the media. The court also mandates that Rashid must surrender to authorities on October 3.
Rashid has been detained in Tihar Jail since 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was initially arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a 2017 terror funding case. His release follows a prior custody parole granted on July 5, enabling him to take the oath as a member of the Lok Sabha.
The interim bail has come at a crucial time as Rashid’s party, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), is gearing up for the assembly elections. Rashid had previously won against former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
“I am committed to working for the welfare of my people. We are not going to get scared. My fight is bigger than what Omar Abdullah says. His fight is for the chair, my fight is for the people. I am a victim of BJP, I will fight against PM Modi's ideology till my last breath...I am coming to Kashmir to unite my people, not to divide them..." Rashi expressed his commitment to continue fighting for the people of Kashmir.
With the assembly elections just around the corner, Rashid's return to the political arena is expected to add a new dynamic to the contest. National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti have both criticized Rashid’s release. Abdullah suggested the bail was a tactical move to garner votes, while Mufti has described Rashid’s party as a proxy for the BJP. Rashid lashed out at both of them and alleged that they have ‘destroyed’ Kashmir.
Polling for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is scheduled to be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25, and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8.