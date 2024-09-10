Delhi's special NIA court grants interim bail to parliamentarian Rashid Engineer in connection with a terror funding case. The interim bail is granted till October 2, 2024, by the court. He has been granted bail to allow him to campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
