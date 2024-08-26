Full List: Jailed Engineer Rashid's AIP Candidates For J&K Assembly Election

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), led by incarcerated MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, has released a list of some candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
Rumours are circulating about Rashid's potential return to Kashmir's electoral arena, despite being in Tihar jail for the last five years on terror funding charges. His two sons campaigned for him in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where he defeated former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah in the Baramulla seat.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election will be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results announced on October 4. This will be the first assembly election since 2014, with the former state under President's Rule since 2018.
The AIP has announced the following candidates:
Anantnag - Tawseef Nisar
Anantnag West - Aqib Mushtaq
Devsar, Kulgam - Suhail Bhat
DH Pora, Kulgam - Mohammad Arif Dar
Dooru, Anantnag - Hilal Ahmad Malik
Pampore - Abdul Qayoom Mir
Pulwama - Sofi Iqbal
Tral - Harbaksh Singh (formerly with PDP)
Zainapora, Shopian - Molvi Fayaz Wagay
(The list will be updated as more candidates are announced)