Elections

J&K: BJP Releases Manifesto For Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

BJP releases J&K manifesto |
BJP releases J&K manifesto | Photo: X
info_icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the document while Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina -- who has been fielded from Nowshera -- and other party leaders were present at the event.

Notably, the Union Territory will go to polls in three phases - on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 8.

Political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir | - PTI
Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule

BY Outlook Web Desk

J&K Will Remain A Part Of India: Amit Shah

Speaking at the event, Shah said that the valley has been very important for the BJP since independence, adding that the party has since then made efforts to keep the region connected with India.

"From Pandit Premnath Dogra to the martyrdom of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee... this entire struggle was carried forward first by the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and then by the Bharatiya Janata Party," the Union Home Minister said.

Because our party believes, he said, that Jammu and Kashmir "has always been and will remain a part of India".

Hitting out at the pre-NDA government era, Shah said that the shadow of terrorism and separatism always prevailed over Jammu and Kashmir. "These always destabilized Jammu and Kashmir and all the governments dealt with Jammu and Kashmir with the politics of appeasement," he added.

Shah said that 10 years of the NDA government -- 2014 to 2024 -- have been of peace and development and of good governance for Jammu and Kashmir.

"In these 10 years, this state has shifted from maximum terrorism to maximum tourism," Shah noted.

Shah said that the abolishment of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi' "historic decision", has led to peace, progress and social justice.

He then took a swipe at the National Conference and Congress, saying that the grand old party "silently supports the agenda" of the former.

"I would like to make it clear that the Article is a history, and it will not be restored," Shah sternly reiterated the Centre's stance, terming the Article to be reason behind youths of the valley being pushed towards violence.

Tags
Read the latest issues from the best online magazine in India. Get the latest breaking news and live updates on National news, Sports news, International news, US news, Education News and much more. Check your horoscopes and other astrology related updates.

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Vikram Rathour And Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath Added To New Zealand Coaching Staff
  2. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Score: Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl First Against England; Check Playing XIs
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Trophy Tour To Touchdown In Bengaluru On September 6
  4. Ravindra Jadeja: Wife Rivaba Says T20 World Cup Winner Has Joined BJP, Shares Membership Card
  5. McCullum 'Very Confident' In Buttler As England's White-Ball Captain
Football News
  1. Alex Morgan Retires: WC Winner Hangs Up Her Boots - In Pics
  2. UEFA Nations League: San Marino Beat Liechtenstein 1-0 To Win First-Ever Competitive Match
  3. POR Vs CRO, UEFA Nations League: CR7 Scores Landmark Goal - In Pics
  4. SER Vs ESP, UEFA Nations League: Spain Held - In Pics
  5. SCO 2-3 POL, Nations League: Scotland Must Improve On 'Little Details', Says Scott McTominay
Tennis News
  1. Pegula Rallies To Beat Muchova; Sabalenka Awaits In US Open Final - In Pics
  2. US Open Semis: Sabalenka Battles Past Navarro, To Face Pegula In Final - In Pics
  3. US Open: Pegula's Comeback Seals Place In Maiden Grand Slam Final - Data Debrief
  4. Sabalenka's March Into Second Consecutive US Open Final - Data Debrief
  5. Billionaire Heiress In US Open Final: What Is The Net Worth Of Jessica Pegula's Father Terry
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: BJP Releases Manifesto For Assembly Polls
  2. UP-Model Of 'Bulldozer Justice' Found Quick Uptake In BJP States
  3. 'Bulldozer Justice': Supreme Court Questions The Hydraulic Arm Of The Law
  4. Extended Monsoon: A Bane For Kharif Crops; Climate Change Behind Elongated Period Of Rains This Year
  5. Rape On Road In MP's Ujjain: Another Day, Another Woman As Nation Boils Over Kolkata Case
Entertainment News
  1. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  2. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  3. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  4. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Personal Emergency
US News
  1. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
  2. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
World News
  1. Sri Lanka Heads For First Polls Since 2022 Economic Crisis | Major Candidates, Key Issues
  2. Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade
  3. Kenya: 17 Killed, 13 Seriously Burnt In School Fire
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Troops Out Of West Bank Camp; UN Hails Limited Pauses Over Gaza Polio Vaccinations
  5. Israeli Forces Appearing To Withdraw From West Bank Camp After Major Military Op
Latest Stories
  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  2. Paris Paralympics, Day 9 LIVE Updates: Praveen Leads In High Jump; Dipesh Last In Javelin Throw; Simran Reaches Semi-Finals
  3. Himachal Pradesh: An Alleged Murder, Massive Protest And Demands For Sanjauli Mosque Demolition In Shimla
  4. BSF-BGB's Blame Game Over Death Of Teenage Girl, Not The First Killing | A Recap Of India-Bangladesh Border Discontent
  5. Profit Over People: How Incompetence And Greed Claimed 72 Lives In London's Grenfell Tower Blaze
  6. UP's New Social Media Policy Opens Doors To Paid Government Mouthpieces
  7. Daily Horoscope, September 6, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case