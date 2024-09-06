J&K: BJP Releases Manifesto For Assembly Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the document while Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina -- who has been fielded from Nowshera -- and other party leaders were present at the event.
Notably, the Union Territory will go to polls in three phases - on September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on October 8.
J&K Will Remain A Part Of India: Amit Shah
Speaking at the event, Shah said that the valley has been very important for the BJP since independence, adding that the party has since then made efforts to keep the region connected with India.
"From Pandit Premnath Dogra to the martyrdom of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee... this entire struggle was carried forward first by the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and then by the Bharatiya Janata Party," the Union Home Minister said.
Because our party believes, he said, that Jammu and Kashmir "has always been and will remain a part of India".
Hitting out at the pre-NDA government era, Shah said that the shadow of terrorism and separatism always prevailed over Jammu and Kashmir. "These always destabilized Jammu and Kashmir and all the governments dealt with Jammu and Kashmir with the politics of appeasement," he added.
Shah said that 10 years of the NDA government -- 2014 to 2024 -- have been of peace and development and of good governance for Jammu and Kashmir.
"In these 10 years, this state has shifted from maximum terrorism to maximum tourism," Shah noted.
Shah said that the abolishment of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi' "historic decision", has led to peace, progress and social justice.
He then took a swipe at the National Conference and Congress, saying that the grand old party "silently supports the agenda" of the former.
"I would like to make it clear that the Article is a history, and it will not be restored," Shah sternly reiterated the Centre's stance, terming the Article to be reason behind youths of the valley being pushed towards violence.