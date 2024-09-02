Elections

J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Releases 4th List Of Candidates; Fields Ravinder Raina From Nowshera

The ticket distribution process for BJP for the upcoming J&K assembly polls hasn't been the smooth so far. The earlier list of candidates have enraged several party leaders, some of whom have also resigned.

BJP Releases fourth list of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir polls 2024
BJP Releases fourth list of candidates for Jammu and Kashmir polls 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party released the fourth list of candidates containing six names for the upcoming J&K Assembly elections.

The fielded BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera as [er the latest list.

Among the rest of the names include Er. Aijaz Hussain from Lal Chowk, Arif Raja from Eidgah, Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir from Khansahib, Zahid Hussain from Chrar-i-Sharief, Vibodh Gupta from Rajouri (ST)

Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: BJP faces troubles over ticket distribution - PTI
Trouble Continues For BJP In J&K As 2 More Leaders Resign Over Ticket Distribution Row

BY PTI

The ticket distribution process for BJP for the upcoming J&K assembly polls hasn't been the smooth so far. The earlier list of candidates have enraged several party leaders, some of whom have also resigned.

The assembly polls will take place in the union territory after 10 years and according to Election Commission's schedule it has been divided in three phases.

The polls will begin on September 18 and the counting of the votes will take place on October 8.

