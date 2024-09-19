Elections

Haryana Polls: BJP Releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, Focus On Jobs, Education, Health | Key Highlights

BJP chief JP Nadda released its manifesto ahead of Haryana assembly polls on Thursday in Rohtak. The manifesto focuses on employment creation, education, healthcare, and more.

BJP Haryana manifesto
BJP released its manifesto in Rohtak ahead of Haryana assembly polls. Photo: X
info_icon

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, released its manifesto ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections scheduled for October 5. The manifesto dubbed the ‘Sankalp Patra’, includes a series of 20 promises with a focus on employment, welfare, and infrastructure development. Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda released the document in Rohtak.

“For Congress, this document (manifesto) is just a formality. For them, this document is just to fulfill a ritual and for them, this document is to deceive the people,” Nadda slammed the opposition.

BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’ promises to provide incentives to all women, create jobs for locals, free treatment of up to Rs10 lakh per family,and more. The party plans to offer LPG cylinders for Rs 500 under the Har Ghar Grihani Yojana, and the Awal Balika Yojana will provide scooters to female college students in rural areas.

BJP Haryana Manifesto Key Highlights:

  • Government Jobs: Assurance of two lakh government jobs and guaranteed employment for every Agniveer from Haryana. The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme promises guaranteed government jobs for 2 lakh locals and additional employment opportunities for 5 lakh individuals. The manifesto also promises to construct 10 industrial cities aimed at creating jobs for 50,000 locals per city. Other commitments include under the National .

  • Women’s Welfare: Under the Laado Laxmi Yojana, the party will provide Rs 2,100 per month to women. The Awal Balika Yojana promises scooters for college-going girls in rural areas. The manifesto also promises availability of cooking gas cylinder at ₹500 to Antyodaya BPL families under Har Ghar Grihini Yojna.

  • Healthcare Initiatives: The Chirayu-Ayushman Yojana will increase family healthcare coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, with additional benefits for senior citizens. Free diagnosis and dialysis services in government hospitals are also part of this initiative.

  • Farmers’ Support: The BJP manifesto promises to procure 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and construct 10 industrial cities aimed at generating 50,000 jobs each.

  • Housing and Infrastructure: The party promises 5 lakh houses for both urban and rural residents.

BY Outlook Web Desk

The BJP expressed confidence in fulfilling these promises, with Nadda asserting that the party has a strong track record of delivering on commitments made in previous elections.

Voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly will happen on October 5, with results to be announced on October 8. The stakes are high as both parties aim to secure a mandate that reflects the aspirations and needs of the people of Haryana.

