Haryana Polls: BJP Releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, Focus On Jobs, Education, Health | Key Highlights

Government Jobs: Assurance of two lakh government jobs and guaranteed employment for every Agniveer from Haryana. The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme promises guaranteed government jobs for 2 lakh locals and additional employment opportunities for 5 lakh individuals. The manifesto also promises to construct 10 industrial cities aimed at creating jobs for 50,000 locals per city. Other commitments include under the National .

Women’s Welfare: Under the Laado Laxmi Yojana, the party will provide Rs 2,100 per month to women. The Awal Balika Yojana promises scooters for college-going girls in rural areas. The manifesto also promises availability of cooking gas cylinder at ₹500 to Antyodaya BPL families under Har Ghar Grihini Yojna.

Healthcare Initiatives: The Chirayu-Ayushman Yojana will increase family healthcare coverage from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, with additional benefits for senior citizens. Free diagnosis and dialysis services in government hospitals are also part of this initiative.

Farmers’ Support: The BJP manifesto promises to procure 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and construct 10 industrial cities aimed at generating 50,000 jobs each.