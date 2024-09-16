Elections

J&K Assembly Poll: Congress Releases Manifesto; Insurance, MSP, Jobs Among Other Promises | Key Points

Releasing the manifesto Khera said Jammu and Kashmir's "heart has been wounded" over the past 10 years and time has come to heal these wounds.

The Congress unveiled its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Monday, pledging several welfare measures for farmers, women, and youth. Titled "Haath Badlega Halaat," the manifesto’s key promises include insurance for all crops against natural disasters and a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kilogram for apples.

The manifesto was released on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The first phase of polls are scheduled to take place on September 18.

The manifesto was released by AICC chief spokesperson Pawan Khera and PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra at the party office in Srinagar.

"The long night has ended and a new dawn is upon us. Haath badlega Jammu aur Kashmir ke haalaat. The Congress will heal the wounds," he said referring to the manifesto. "We have given guarantees and these are the right of the people. This is our promise and we will fulfil it," he added.

Khera repeated the poll promises made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to the Union Territory last week.

BY Outlook Web Desk

J&K Assembly Polls: Congress Releases Manifesto | Top Points

  • An additional financial support of Rs 4,000 per year will be provided to landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households.

  • Landless farmers cultivating state land will be given 99-year leases.

  • A Rs 2,500-crore fund will be established for district-level irrigation projects to ensure complete irrigation coverage for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • An unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 per month for one year will be offered to qualified youths.

  • One lakh vacant government posts will be filled, with a job calendar to be issued within 30 days.

  • Special border recruitment will be revived for police, fire brigade, and forest protection forces.

  • The scheme for allotting 30 per cent of construction work-related contracts to unemployed engineers' groups will be reinstated.

  • The verification process for government jobs, passports, and other purposes will be simplified and made time-bound to reduce undue harassment.

  • The Mahila Samman program will provide Rs 3,000 in monthly assistance to the woman head of each family.

  • Women self-help groups will receive an interest-free loan of Rs 5 lakh.

  • Health insurance of Rs 25 lakh will be provided to each family.

  • A minority commission will be established in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power.

  • The promise made by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh regarding the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits will be fulfilled.

  • The manifesto was developed by 20 district committees to address the issues faced by people on the ground.

  • The Union Territory has been criticized as a "graveyard of dreams" over the past 10 years.

Asked about Congress' stand on restoration of Article 370 --? the main election plank of its ally National Conference -- Khera said a committee will be formed for drafting a common minimum programme for the INDIA bloc government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"As far as Article 370 is concerned, our stand is clear and reflected in the CWC resolution on the issue," he said.

