Mehbooba Mufti: ‘Normalcy In J&K Is A Facade, We Must Embrace The Idea Of Kashmir'

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and other party leaders during a public rally on the 25th Foundation Day of the party on July 27, 2024 in Srinagar, India. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to form a committee with 20 representatives from each side of the Line of Control in Kashmir. This committee would meet biannually to discuss and address important regional issues. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi via Getty Images)

