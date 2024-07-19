National

Militant Attacks Surge In Jammu: A New Front In Kashmir's Conflict?

Recent attacks in previously peaceful areas of Jammu raise concerns about shifting patterns of militancy in the region

Militant Attacks Surge In Jammu: A New Front In Kashmirs Conflict?
A security official in Doda district checks a vehicle amid heavy security after four Army personnel, were killed in an encounter with terrorists on Monday night Photo: PTI
info_icon

The situation in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 is now in its fifth year, and despite substantial political changes in the UT government, there is no evidence that maladministration, atrocities, and militant attacks have abated.

While the BJP-led central government is busy claiming that the abrogation of Article 370 has led to an end to armed rebellion in the area, the death toll in the past few months stands at more than 20 including civilians, members of the armed forces, suspected militants.

On October 5, 2022, Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah visited Baramulla, Kashmir. In his speech, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not accept terrorism and will work to wipe it out from the valley. PM Modi has nearly rid Jammu and Kashmir of terrorism.” Whereas, in April 2023, Narendra Modi visited the region where he stated that it is indeed a proud moment that democracy has reached the grassroots of Kashmir. Meanwhile, as India falls farther down the Human Rights Index and the world prepares to commemorate the 75th Human Rights Day on December 10, the BJP-led central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears weak on the Kashmir issue.

On July 8, five Indian Army men were killed when terrorists attacked a convoy in Badnota hamlet, 124 km from Kathua in Jammu. The incident also took place on the anniversary of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen operative Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir on July 8, 2016. This is the fourth terror event in the state in 48 hours, and the most recent in a string of strikes in recent months, particularly in the Jammu region, establishing a new trend of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir that is moving to the Rajouri-Poonch area.

Similarly, a group of militants attacked a bus in Reasi district on June 9, killing nine pilgrims and injuring 33 others, the same day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking oath for a third term. This attack on the pilgrims marked a new low. This region has been peaceful for more than two decades, having been a centre of insurgency in the late 1990s and early 2000s. This was brought under control in 2003 by Operation Sarp Vinash, which was followed by local assistance, particularly from the Gujjar-Bakerwal community.

The Wreckage: The damaged bus being towed away from the site of the June 9 attack in Reasi - Photos: Yasir Iqbal
Unquiet Flows The Tawi: Back-To-Back Militant Attacks In Jammu Amid Claims Of 'Peace'

BY Naseer Ganai

However, according to a RTI petition, the Congress-led UPA government saw as many as 158 local youths take up guns and join militant organisations between 2010 and 2014. The number of locals joining militancy in 2014 was 53, rising to 66 in 2015 before reaching 88 in 2016. In 2017, the number increased to 127, and in 2018, 199 local youth joined militancy, the most significant number in a decade, before dropping to 114 in 2019. In 2020, the number increased to 185, and 143 youth joined various militant outfits in 2021. According to the most recent reports, 75 youths joined militancy from January to June 2022.

Will the effectiveness of any new attempt to develop a political process be determined by the government's ability to end the abuses that have alienated and demoralised vast sections of the population, regardless of whether they accept or oppose the militants' demands? This is perhaps a matter worth discussing and reflecting upon again in the future.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka Squad: Five Players Who Are Unlucky To Miss Out Ft Sanju Samson
  2. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
  4. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Talking Points From Team Selection - Gautam Gambhir Era Begins
  5. Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAL-W vs THA-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 3 Live
Football News
  1. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  2. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
  3. Transfer News: Mason Greenwood Leaves Manchester United For Marseille
  4. Transfer News: Manchester United Sign 18-Year-Old Defender Leny Yoro From Lille
  5. Transfer News: Savinho Joins Manchester City From Troyes On Five-Year Deal
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  2. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  5. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  2. 'May Spread 'Disease Of Untouchability': BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi On Police's Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. Kerala Rains: Schools Shut In 4 Districts; Red Alert In Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod
  4. Gonda Train Accident: 'Massive Lapses', 'Rail Minister Must Step Down': Congress, TMC Slam Centre Over Mishap
  5. July 18 News Highlights: NEET Supreme Court Hearing, Bangladesh Student Protests & More
Entertainment News
  1. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  2. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  3. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  5. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
US News
  1. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  2. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  3. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  4. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  5. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
World News
  1. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  2. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  3. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  4. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
  5. Report Highlights Growing Threats To Women's Health |Best And Worst State For Women’s Health In US
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road