Kathua Rape Case: A Tragic Timeline Of Justice And Controversy

Lawyer Deepika Pushkar Nath, who initially took up the case for the victim, commented, "The rape incident in Kolkata has shaken me deeply. Having fought tirelessly for justice in the Kathua case, I understand the pain and anguish of advocating for the voiceless. During my fight for the Kathua victim, I faced abuse, ridicule, and mental torture, but my resolve for justice never wavered. Even when former State Ministers tried to politicize and communalize the issue, I remained steadfast."