‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event

The lieutenant governor administration of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday celebrated the fifth foundation day of J&K UT.

Omar Abdullah (L), Mehbooba Mufti (R)
The lieutenant governor administration of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday celebrated the fifth foundation day of J&K UT. However, the valley-based mainstream political parties criticised the LG administration for celebrating the Day and skipped the event. 

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said the Union Territory Foundation Day was a "black day" for the people of J&K.

A Kashmiri woman crosses barbed wire as Indian paramilitary SRINAGAR, JAMMU AND KASHMIR, INDIA - November, 2019 - Getty Images
Can Article 3 Pave The Way For The Restoration Of Jammu And Kashmir's Statehood?

BY Avantika Mehta

"What has happened to J&K has not happened anywhere before. I want to tell the LG that for the people of J&K, and especially for the PDP, today is a black day and we will see it as a black day till J-K's special privileges are not restored," Mufti told reporters in Pulwama.

The former chief minister said her party will continue "its struggle till Kashmir issue is not resolved to establish peace with dignity".

"I hope the newly elected government will take along all the people and struggle to take J&K out of the present situation," she added.

J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra also termed the UT foundation day as a "black day" and said that expecting the people to celebrate it is "asking for too much".

The ruling National Conference did not attend the event, nor did People's Conference leader Sajad Gani Lone and CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, who said the administration went ahead with the programme despite people "clearly voting" against it. 

Pradesh Congress Committee president Karra told reporters here, "For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it is a black day. If you think people are going to celebrate it, you are asking for too much."

The PCC president was responding to a question on why Congress leaders did not attend the Union Territory Foundation Day event organised by the LG administration.

He said the Congress will not be part of any event that celebrates the mockery of the Constitutional set-up.

"It is not just the opinion of Congress party but all the people who have been affected by this mockery," he added.

