National

Mehbooba Mufti Cancels Poll Campaign Over Nasrallah's Death, BJP Says 'Shedding Crocodile Tears'

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has canceled her poll campaign over the killing of Hezbollah's top commander Hassan Nasrallah. The BJP has slammed this move calling it vote bank politics.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti speaks during a public meeting for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, at RS Pura in Jammu district, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The BJP on Sunday lashed out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for "shedding crocodile tears" and indulging in "vote bank politics" after the former chief minister cancelled her poll campaign over the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Labelling her as "pro-militant", BJP national spokesperson R P Singh said, "By cancelling her campaigning, she has shown she is shedding tears over the death of terrorists. It is her habit to call terrorists martyrs. She had similarly wept for Burhan Wani some time back."

However, she is not alone in expressing solidarity with terrorists, he said.

"Sonia Gandhi too shed tears for the terrorists killed in Batla House. All leaders of the INDIA alliance do this for vote bank politics. For them, the country doesn't come first. She is doing this for vote bank," he charged.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Mehbooba announced that she was going to cancel her poll campaign on Sunday.

"Cancelling my campaign tomorrow (Sunday) in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance," she posted on X on Saturday night.

Former Deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta also condemned Mehbooba's stance, asking, "What problem does Mehbooba Mufti have with the death of terrorist Nasrallah? When Hindus are killed in Bangladesh and Pakistan, there is a grave silence from them."

Gupta said "those who attacked Israel were killed, including their commander, and yet she cancels her campaign in solidarity with the terrorists. These are crocodile tears. People understand her motives. Her actions will not garner sympathy from voters."

Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, marking a significant blow to the Lebanese militant group.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Play Called Off With No Balls Bowled Due To Wet Outfield
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 3: Frustrating Wait Continues As Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled
  3. England Vs Australia 5th ODI Live Scores: Steven Smith Leads Aussies In Final Match As Visitors Opt To Bowl First
  4. Indian Premier League: MS Dhoni May Continue IPL Journey As Uncapped Player Under Revived Rule - Here's Why
  5. Mohammad Yousuf Steps Down As Selector For Pakistan Cricket Team, Announces On Social Media
Football News
  1. Premier League: Guardiola Looking For Solutions In Midfield In Rodri's Absence
  2. Premier League: Lopetegui Pleased With West Ham's Character After 1-1 Brentford Draw
  3. Bundesliga: Bayern Draw Against Leverkusen - In Pics
  4. Bournemouth Vs Southampton, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  5. Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Play Out 1-1 Draw With Charlotte FC - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mehbooba Mufti Cancels Poll Campaign Over Nasrallah's Death, BJP Says 'Shedding Crocodile Tears'
  2. Gujarat: Nine Illegal Religious Structures Demolished In An Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Somnath Temple
  3. Delhi Family Deaths: Police Suspect Murder-Suicide After Man, 4 Daughters Found Dead in Vasant Kunj | Details
  4. Bihar: Heavy Water Discharge From Birpur Barrage Prompts Flood Alert
  5. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. After Nasrallah's Death, Israeli Strike Kills Another Hezbollah Leader Nabil Kaouk
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Hashem Safieddine Or Naim Qassem? Who Will Become The Next Hezbollah Chief 
  4. Russia Flexes Nuclear Power In New Warning To Ukraine And Western Allies At UNGA
  5. Nepal Floods: 112 Dead And Hundreds Missing Amidst Historic Rainfall And Landslides
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs