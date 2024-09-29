Elections 2024 Wrap: Mehbooba Cancels Campaign In Protest, Kharge Falls Ill At Rally In J&K

With one phase of voting left in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections and Haryana yet to vote on October 5, political parties are ramping up their efforts to win support in both states. The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the top contenders, while regional parties like Jammu and Kashmir’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) also play key roles in the Jammu and Kashmir elections.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are taking place for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The second phase of voting took place on September 25 and saw a voter turnout of over 57%. The final phase of voting will be held on October 1, and counting will take place on October 8, coinciding with the Haryana election results.
Mehbooba Mufti Calls Off Campaign in Protest
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti announced on Sunday that her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would suspend its election campaign in protest of the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Mufti expressed her solidarity with the people of Lebanon and Gaza.
"Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza, especially Hassan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance," Mufti tweeted.
Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Falls Ill During Campaign
Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge had a brief health scare during an election rally in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. While delivering a speech in Jasrota ahead of the third phase of elections, Kharge felt dizzy and had to stop his address.
His security personnel quickly attended to him, and after a short break and some water, Kharge resumed his speech but concluded it shortly after. Despite the incident, Kharge emphasised his determination to fight for Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and stated that he will continue to remain active in politics.
"I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," Kharge said, vowing to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.
JJP-ASP Alliance Releases Poll Manifesto for Haryana
The Jannayak Janta Party-Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) alliance released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections on Sunday. Among their promises are measures to support farmers, including procuring all grains at Minimum Support Price (MSP) and providing compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for crop damage.
Additionally, the alliance pledged Rs 11,000 per month as unemployment allowance for young people and Rs 5,100 monthly for old age pensions. The 'Jannayak Fasal Suraksha Scheme' will also be introduced, where the state government will cover the premium amount for farmers’ insurance.
Sachin Pilot Criticises BJP's 'PoK Pitch'
Congress leader Sachin Pilot took a dig at the BJP's recent claims that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will become part of Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing it as "election rhetoric." Speaking about the issue on Sunday, Pilot questioned why the BJP did not take steps towards achieving this goal during its 10 years in power.
Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress would perform strongly in the Haryana elections, potentially breaking previous records and securing a larger number of seats than ever before. He also said that the Congress-National Conference alliance would ensure a comfortable majority in Jammu and Kashmir.
Amit Shah Targets Congress in Haryana Rally
Union Home Minister Amit Shah continued his attacks on the Congress during a rally in Haryana, criticising Rahul Gandhi for failing to deliver on promises made in states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where Congress is in power. Shah claimed that the "double-engine government" of the BJP is the only way to ensure Haryana's development.
He also added, " "On one hand, 10 years of Congress is 10 years of family and son-in-law welfare, loot and humiliation of Dalits and backward classes. On the other hand, 10 years of BJP is 10 years of development of youth without any expenditure, without any slips, 10 years of good governance and development of 36 communities."
Shah emphasised the BJP's commitment to protecting India’s borders, securing reservation rights, and ensuring that Article 370 never returns. He also promised changes to the Waqf Board Bill during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, addressing concerns from the community.