Detroit Pistons 116-109 Orlando Magic, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Cade Cunningham Keeps His Team In The Race

The Detroit Pistons avoided playoff elimination as they beat the Orlando Magic 116–109 in a thrilling clash. However, despite the loss, the Magic are still leading the series by 3–2. Cade Cunningham turned out to be the star of the game with a record-breaking 45 points, playing a crucial role in sealing the game in the Pistons' favor. On the other hand, Tobias also equaled Cunningham with 45 points for Orlando, while Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson also impacted the game with their all-around display. Orlando fought back well into the game but Detroit held their nerves well to force Game 6 back in Orlando

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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze, left, during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-
Fans wave rally towels during the second half of a win by the Detroit Pistons over the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) reads to a basket scored against the Orlando Magic by guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-Anthony Black
Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) guards Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates after scoring against the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert, left, reaches in and fouls Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-Wendell Carter Jr
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) tries driving to the basket against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris, left, grabs a defensive rebound against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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Detroit Pistons vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball playoffs game 5 pics-Ausar Thompson
Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) looks to pass the ball against Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., right, and guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Detroit. | Photo: AP/Duane Burleson
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