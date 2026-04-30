Detroit Pistons 116-109 Orlando Magic, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Cade Cunningham Keeps His Team In The Race
The Detroit Pistons avoided playoff elimination as they beat the Orlando Magic 116–109 in a thrilling clash. However, despite the loss, the Magic are still leading the series by 3–2. Cade Cunningham turned out to be the star of the game with a record-breaking 45 points, playing a crucial role in sealing the game in the Pistons' favor. On the other hand, Tobias also equaled Cunningham with 45 points for Orlando, while Tobias Harris and Ausar Thompson also impacted the game with their all-around display. Orlando fought back well into the game but Detroit held their nerves well to force Game 6 back in Orlando
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE