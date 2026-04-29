Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary | How The Legendary Actor’s FTII Student Films Heralded His Genius

In several shorts, Khan brings a cracked composure. He’s the perturbing odd angle—a presence that destabilises and undercuts a prevailing mood. His face is often furrowed in anxiety. He looks like he’s seen something dire. Occasionally, you do get to see, up close, what he’s actually distressed by. They represent the dizzying chaos, avarice and tightening feudal structures of an India on the cusp of globalisation and modernity. Barring one short, he’s mostly a peripheral presence. Yet, when he’s in a scene, its lingering unease infects and shadows the entire film. These films hold early flashes of an actor who didn’t need to be propped up with reams of dialogue or a well-etched character to register invisible undercurrents. You could sense how he works with absent material, constantly seeking an edge—a flicker that says more than dialogue. There’s a compellingly brooding quality to the performances. He’s conflicted, restless, his glances simmering with a hidden map. Neither does he clearly give away all the inner, emotional creases. There’s an enigmatic distance he preserves between his character and the viewer.