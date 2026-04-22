Cannes 2026 | FTII Student Film Shadows Of The Moonless Nights Enters La Cinef

Cannes 2026 brings a proud moment for Indian cinema as FTII student film Shadows of the Moonless Nights enters the La Cinef section. Directed by Mehar Malhotra, the Punjabi short stands out among global student films competing this year.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Cannes 2026
Cannes 2026: FTII Film Shadows of the Moonless Nights Selected Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  1. FTII student film Cannes 2026 entry competes among 2,750 global submissions.

  2. Shadows of the Moonless Nights selected in prestigious La Cinef competition section.

  3. Mehar Malhotra’s Punjabi short highlights rising Indian talent on global stag.

Cannes 2026 brings a significant moment for Indian cinema as Shadows of the Moonless Nights, an FTII student film, has been selected for the prestigious La Cinef section at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Mehar Malhotra, the short film will compete alongside some of the most promising student works from across the world.

The selection places the film within a highly competitive global lineup, reinforcing the growing presence of Indian student filmmakers on the international stage.

FTII student film Cannes 2026 selection and global competition

The 24-minute Punjabi-language film is part of the La Cinef competitive section, which focuses on emerging voices from film schools. This year, the segment features 14 live-action and 5 animated films, chosen from a massive pool of 2,750 submissions worldwide.

The selected films represent 15 countries across four continents, with a near-balanced mix of filmmakers. Malhotra’s entry now competes for three La Cinef awards, which will be presented during a ceremony at the Bunuel Theatre. The director, currently pursuing direction and screenwriting at FTII, acknowledged the selection with a brief message on social media, where it was expressed that the moment felt both humbling and honouring.

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BY Debanjan Dhar

About Shadows of the Moonless Nights and its story

Titled Parchave Masseah Rataan De in Punjabi, the film follows Rajan, a factory worker caught between exhausting shifts and a turbulent home life. The narrative unfolds through his sleepless nights in the city, capturing a quiet struggle for rest and stability.

The cast includes Prayrak Mehta, Nikita Grover and Himanshu Kohli, supported by a technical team featuring cinematographer Diggant Surti and editor Shreyas Bhopi, among others. The film’s grounded storytelling and atmospheric tone have helped it stand out in the selection.

Why this Cannes moment matters

Selections like this highlight how student films from India are finding space on global platforms, not just as entries but as contenders. It signals a shift where regional language stories and emerging filmmakers are gaining international visibility.

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The awards for the La Cinef section will be announced later in the festival, marking a key milestone in this journey.

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