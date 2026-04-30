LA FC 2-1 Toluca, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Falcons Beat Mexican Red Devils In Semi-Final First Leg - In Pics

A stoppage-time winner helped Los Angeles FC beat Toluca 2-1 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 semi-final tie at BMO Stadium on Wednesday (April 29). After a cagey and scoreless first half, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side took the lead with a Timmy Tillman long-ranger in the 51st minute. Two minutes later, Jacob Shaffelburg hit the back of the net for the hosts, but a subsequent VAR check ruled it out for offside. Jesus Angulo tied the match 1-1 in the 73rd minute for the visiting Mexican side. In the second minute of stoppage time, Nkosi Tafari connected his header from a Son Heung-Min free kick to seal a 2-1 win for the Black and Gold Falcons. The second leg at Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, is scheduled for May 6, with a 21:30 kick-off (local time). Meanwhile, UANL Tigres of Mexico secured a narrow 1–0 advantage over American outfit Nashville SC in the first leg of their semi-final matchup.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-Son Heung-Min
LAFC forward Son Heung-Min (7) and Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz (14) jump for a header during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
1/9
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-Jacob Shaffelburg
LAFC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (18) collides with Toluca defender Jesus Gallardo (20) during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-Nkosi Tafari
LAFC defender Nkosi Tafari (91) brings down the ball against Toluca midfielder Jorge Diaz (29) during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-Jacob Shaffelburg
LAFC forward Jacob Shaffelburg (18) grabs Toluca midfielder Nicolas Castro (8) during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-Nkosi Tafari
LAFC defender Nkosi Tafari celebrates his goal during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match against Toluca in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-
Fans celebrate a goal by LAFC midfielder Timothy Tillman during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match against Toluca in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-Jesus Angulo
Toluca midfielder Jesus Angulo (10) movs the ball past LAFC midfielder Mark Delgado (8) during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-Son Heung-Min
LAFC forward Son Heung-Min (7) pressures Toluca midfielder Marcel Ruiz (14) during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-Ryan Porteous
LAFC defender Ryan Porteous (5) collides with Toluca midfielder Jesus Angulo (10) while chasing the ball during the first half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
LAFC vs Toluca Concacaf champions cup 2026 photo-Son Heung-Min
LAFC forward Son Heung-Min (7) moves the ball under defense by Toluca defender Bruno Mendez (4) and defender Everardo Lopez (25) during the first half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal soccer match in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. GT Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 42

  2. MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

  3. IPL Dispatch: Abhishek-Klaasen Duo Ruling Roost; GT Prepare To Welcome Rampaging RCB

  4. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Head, Klaasen Help Hyderabad Chase Down 244, Win Fifth Match In Row

  5. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton Smashes Fastest Hundred By A Mumbai Indians Batter

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  2. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

  4. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  5. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Malaysia Live Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Wang Zhi Yi Wins Match 1 | CHN 1-0 MAS

  4. Japan Vs Thailand LIVE Score, Uber Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Fukushima/Matsumoto Win Match 2 | JPN 2-0 THA

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Knockouts Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. West Bengal Exit Polls: BJP Leads In 3 Surveys, TMC In 1 But History Shows Exit Polls Have Failed Before

  2. Day In Pics: April 29, 2026

  3. West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Over 91% Polling Recorded Until 7 p.m

  4. A Birthday Party And A Funeral: Did Anti-Bihar Bias Lead To Pandav Kumar’s Killing?

  5. Over 2 Lakh CAPF Personnel, Including CRPF, Deployed For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. EU Finds Meta In Breach Of Digital Rules Over Underage Users On Facebook, Instagram

  2. UAE Leaving OPEC Signals Strategic Break With Saudi-Led Oil Order

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. Iran Plays Hormuz Card: De-escalation Or Missed Opportunity? 

  5. Millionaire-Backed Rescue Of Stranded Humpback ‘Timmy’ Gets Green Light In Germany

Latest Stories

  1. Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?

  2. A Persistent Unrest: In Manipur, Grief Outlives Every Promise of Peace

  3. US Prepares ‘Short and Powerful’ Strike Plan Against Iran As Peace Talks Collapse

  4. Supreme Court declines to return Teesta Setalvad’s passport without travel details

  5. Gemini May 2026 Horoscope: Productive Month For Studies, Career Wins, Wealth Flow & Romantic Happiness

  6. MI Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 41

  7. Cancer May 2026 Horoscope: Career Momentum, Financial Improvement, Academic Discipline & Emotional Peace

  8. PM Modi To Visit Europe In May, Likely UAE Stopover; Trade, Security Top Agenda