LA FC 2-1 Toluca, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026: Falcons Beat Mexican Red Devils In Semi-Final First Leg - In Pics
A stoppage-time winner helped Los Angeles FC beat Toluca 2-1 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 semi-final tie at BMO Stadium on Wednesday (April 29). After a cagey and scoreless first half, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side took the lead with a Timmy Tillman long-ranger in the 51st minute. Two minutes later, Jacob Shaffelburg hit the back of the net for the hosts, but a subsequent VAR check ruled it out for offside. Jesus Angulo tied the match 1-1 in the 73rd minute for the visiting Mexican side. In the second minute of stoppage time, Nkosi Tafari connected his header from a Son Heung-Min free kick to seal a 2-1 win for the Black and Gold Falcons. The second leg at Estadio Nemesio Diez, Toluca, is scheduled for May 6, with a 21:30 kick-off (local time). Meanwhile, UANL Tigres of Mexico secured a narrow 1–0 advantage over American outfit Nashville SC in the first leg of their semi-final matchup.
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