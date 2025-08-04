IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes 'Bitterly Disappointed' But 'Proud' After England Collapse

Stokes was watching on from the stands at The Oval while out injured as his side were undone by India, losing by just six runs despite going into the final day anticipating a series win.

Ben Stokes was left "bitterly disappointed" by England's fifth Test collapse, as India's bowling heroics saw them clinch a 2-2 series draw.

Stokes was watching on from the stands at The Oval while out injured as his side were undone by India, losing by just six runs despite going into the final day anticipating a series win.

England required just 35 runs with four wickets remaining, as Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton returned to the crease.

Despite Overton’s strong start, hitting boundaries off the first two balls, Mohammed Siraj (5-104) had other plans to deny England victory and ensure the series finished level at 2-2.

England are now without a win in their last four consecutive men's Test series against India, with two defeats and two draws, with their last triumph coming in September 2018 (4-1).

The only time India have had a longer unbeaten streak against England was five series between 2001 and 2008, when they achieved three wins and two draws.

Stokes said: "I’m bitterly disappointed not to get over the line, but I’m very proud of my team. We wanted to come away with the series win, but it wasn’t meant to be."

The fifth Test saw a battle-hardened Chris Woakes appear to bat with his left arm in a sling. The bowler injured his shoulder while fielding on day one of the match, leaving him unable to contribute with the ball.

Stokes praised Woakes’ bravery and dedication: "There was never a question in Woakes’ mind what he had to do. We’ve had guys go out with broken foots, broken fingers and dislocated shoulders. It shows what it is to play for your country and try and win games for your country."

Harry Brook, who turned in an unflinching display with 111 runs, was full of admiration for India's effort.

He was particularly impressed with Siraj's performance, admitting he expected the bowlers to struggle physically on the final two days.

"The way India fought back and the way Siraj bowled – he deserved every success there," said Brook, who scored 481 runs across the series.

"We were thinking the bowlers would stiffen up a bit, the pitch would be flatter. But overcast conditions, the lights on, the ball started to zip around a bit.

"Siraj has played five Test matches and bowled 85mph+ every ball. He's had a phenomenal series and I respect him a lot for what he’s done."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

