Deepak Nandal Gang Members Sought to Extort Crores from Gurugram Businessman: Police

The encounter took place in Sushant Lok A block late on Thursday where Berry, a property dealer and son of the SGT University founder, resides. Four alleged gangsters were shot dead, and one received bullet injuries, while three police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire. All of the injured men have been hospitalised and are receiving treatment, police said.
Three of the deceased individuals were residents of Rohtak, and the fourth was a resident of Fatehabad. The injured person from the group of Nandal's associates has been identified as Shivam, a resident of Kota Bisar in Nuh district, according to officials.
Police have seized the black Scorpio they arrived in, along with some sophisticated weapons from the spot, officials said. An investigation has been launched.
The five members of the Deepak Nandal gang had allegedly held Berry hostage at his residence. He was alone at home at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.30 pm. Crime Branch teams received information from the Police Control Room about armed criminals travelling in a suspicious Scorpio SUV. By the time the teams reached the Sushant Lok area, the criminals had allegedly begun firing at Berry's residence using sophisticated weapons.
Police appealed to the alleged gangsters to surrender, but they opened fire on the police instead, officials said. In the ensuing gunfire, four of them were killed, and one was injured. A senior police officer said Berry was rescued safely.
The three policemen who sustained bullet injuries were ASI Sunil, Constable Manjit and Constable Shamsher from Crime Branch Sector-40. They were taken to the Medanta Hospital for treatment.
"The bodies of criminals have been sent to a mortuary for the post-mortem examination. Details regarding the slain criminals, weapons recovered, and other facts would be shared after verification. A further probe is underway," a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.
Berry had reportedly been receiving extortion messages from the wanted gangster Deepak Nandal, who is based abroad. His associates demanded extortion money worth several crores of rupees from the property dealer, who is a native of Jhajjar district, police added.
Nandal, once a well-known face in the Haryanvi music industry, has been linked to several crimes such as extortion, murder, kidnapping and ransom demands in Delhi and Haryana.
He allegedly operates his network from overseas and recruits young people via social media. He is reported to have been active in countries such as the UAE, the UK and Canada.
Police in the Delhi-NCR region have been searching for him for a long time.