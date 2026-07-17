SC Seeks Responses of EC, Bengal Govt on Plea for Data on Claims of Voters Deleted Under SIR

The bench referred to the judgement delivered in the Bihar SIR case and said, "There is a corresponding duty on the Election Commission that when a tribunal says a person cannot be on the SIR list, the EC has to refer the case to the Union ministry for the determination of citizenship under the Citizenship Act." "The Election Commission is not a constitutional authority concerning the determination of citizenship. There is no confusion in law. The Election Commission has control and superintendence over the electoral roll," the bench added.