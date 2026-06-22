The UAE is exploring the purchase of India's BrahMos missile and Akashteer air-defence system amid rising regional security concerns
Recent missile and drone attacks in the Middle East have pushed Gulf nations to strengthen and diversify their defence capabilities
A potential deal would boost India-UAE strategic ties and reinforce India's growing position as a global defence exporter
Why The UAE Is Looking At Indian Weapons
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is exploring the purchase of India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the Akashteer air defence system as it reassesses its security needs after the conflict in the Middle East.
According to reports, discussions between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi are at an early stage but are moving quickly, reflecting growing defence cooperation between the two countries.
The UAE has traditionally relied on American and European military hardware. However, recent regional tensions, including missile and drone attacks across the Gulf, have pushed the country to diversify its suppliers and strengthen its air and missile defence network. Protecting critical infrastructure and major maritime routes has become a key priority.
What Makes BrahMos Different From Other Missiles
BrahMos is regarded as one of the world's fastest operational cruise missiles. Jointly developed by India and Russia, it can be launched from land, sea and air platforms and is capable of striking targets at supersonic speeds, reducing an adversary's reaction time.
For the UAE, BrahMos offers a credible deterrent against hostile naval vessels, military installations and strategic targets. Its speed, precision and multi-platform capability make it attractive compared to many conventional subsonic cruise missiles currently in service globally.
Alongside BrahMos, Abu Dhabi is also showing interest in Akashteer, India's indigenous air-defence command-and-control network that integrates radars, sensors and weapon systems into a single operational framework. The system is designed to improve the detection and interception of drones, missiles and aircraft.
How The Middle East Conflict Changed Defence Priorities
The recent conflict in the Middle East exposed the growing threat posed by ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. Gulf states have watched closely as military and energy infrastructure across the region came under attack.
For the UAE, which sits near one of the world's most important energy corridors, the lessons were clear. Modern conflicts increasingly involve large numbers of drones and precision-guided missiles. As a result, countries are investing not only in interceptors but also in integrated command-and-control systems capable of responding in real time. This explains the parallel interest in both BrahMos and Akashteer.
Why India Has Become A Defence Export Power
India's defence exports have expanded rapidly over the past decade as the government pushed indigenous manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The country has moved from being one of the world's largest arms importers to an emerging exporter of advanced military systems.
The Philippines became the first foreign buyer of BrahMos, while Vietnam and Indonesia are close to finalising their own acquisitions. Interest has also emerged from several countries across Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.
What This Deal Means For The Gulf
If concluded, the BrahMos-Akashteer deal would mark one of India's most significant defence exports to the Gulf region. It would deepen strategic ties between India and the UAE while giving Abu Dhabi access to proven and relatively cost-effective military technology.
The proposed purchase also signals a broader shift in Gulf defence procurement. Rather than relying exclusively on Western suppliers, regional powers are increasingly looking toward countries such as India for advanced military systems. For New Delhi, a successful agreement would strengthen its position as a serious player in the global defence market and expand its strategic footprint in West Asia.