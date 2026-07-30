Outlook Explains | Why A Moong Protest Has Put Madhya Pradesh's BJP Government Under Pressure

Farmers are demanding that the Madhya Pradesh government procure their entire moong crop at MSP.
The protest has highlighted the limits of the Centre's PM-AASHA procurement framework and the state's implementation.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's intervention has turned a procurement dispute into a political challenge for the BJP government.
A dispute over the procurement of summer moong has put Madhya Pradesh's BJP government on the defensive, exposing the gap between farmers' expectations of MSP-backed procurement and the limits of the Centre's procurement framework. Thousands of farmers have marched to Bhopal demanding that the state procure their entire crop at the minimum support price (MSP), arguing that many cultivators have been left out despite registering for government procurement.
The protests escalated after demonstrators breached police barricades and talks between farmer leaders and the Mohan Yadav government ended without a breakthrough.
At the centre of the row is a question that goes beyond this year's harvest: how far can a state government go when procurement is governed by a centrally designed framework? The agitation has drawn attention to the limits of the PM-AASHA procurement mechanism, exposed the gap between farmers' expectations and policy rules, and taken on a political dimension after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan publicly urged the state to speed up procurement. Together, these developments have turned a procurement dispute into a test of both governance and political messaging.
Why are farmers protesting over moong procurement?
The protests stem from the procurement of summer moong under the Centre's Price Support Scheme (PSS), implemented through the PM-AASHA programme. Unlike wheat and paddy, where procurement is largely open-ended in designated states, procurement of pulses under the PSS is carried out within limits approved by the Centre under the PM-AASHA framework. Government agencies step in when market prices fall below the MSP, but purchases are not guaranteed for every farmer or the entire crop. That distinction lies at the heart of the current agitation.
Farmer organisations say the procurement process has not matched this year's harvest. They allege that many growers either failed to secure e-token appointments or could not sell their full produce despite registering. As a result, many have been forced to sell to private traders below the MSP. The protesters argue that after encouraging farmers to expand pulse cultivation, the government should ensure that all eligible produce is procured.
What are the farmers' key demands?
The main demand is that the state procure the entire summer moong crop at MSP instead of restricting purchases. Farmers also want changes to the e-token system, saying procurement should not depend on limited registration slots.
They have further sought quicker procurement, timely payments and greater transparency in quality assessment. Farmer groups contend that delays and procurement caps reduce the benefit of MSP because growers who cannot access government purchase centres are left with little option but to accept lower market prices.
Why has Shivraj Singh Chouhan intervened?
Chouhan's intervention has attracted attention because he occupies two influential positions: Union Agriculture Minister and the BJP leader most closely associated with Madhya Pradesh's rural politics after serving four terms as chief minister. In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he urged the state to expedite procurement under PM-AASHA so that farmers do not face unnecessary hardship.
At the same time, Chouhan acknowledged that the Centre's framework places limits on procurement. According to the existing rules, procurement of pulses under PM-AASHA is not open-ended and is carried out within approved parameters. His intervention has therefore been interpreted in two ways: as an appeal to the state to make full use of the available framework and as an acknowledgement that farmers' demand for unrestricted procurement cannot be met simply through administrative action.
His public intervention has also drawn attention because it came from the BJP's longest-serving chief minister and one of its most influential leaders in Madhya Pradesh, placing additional pressure on the Mohan Yadav government to respond to the agitation.
Is the Centre and the state government sending different signals?
The Centre and the state have not publicly contradicted each other, but the controversy has highlighted the difference between policy and implementation. While the Mohan Yadav government says it is following the Centre's procurement guidelines, protesting farmers argue that those rules have prevented many eligible growers from selling their crop at MSP. Chouhan's appeal for faster procurement has added to the perception that more could be done within the existing framework, even if the broader policy remains unchanged.
Why has the issue become politically significant?
The protest has become politically significant because it has brought farm policy, governance and internal political messaging together in a BJP-ruled state. Images of farmers reaching close to the chief minister's residence and prolonged negotiations have kept the issue in public view.
For the Mohan Yadav government, the challenge is not only to resolve the immediate dispute but also to reassure a politically influential farming community without promising procurement beyond the limits of the current framework.
Chouhan's intervention has ensured that the debate is no longer confined to procurement; it has also revived questions about leadership and accountability within the BJP. More broadly, the episode has revived a long-running debate over whether MSP-backed procurement for pulses should continue under limited procurement norms or move closer to the wider procurement model used for cereals. How the dispute is resolved could shape future demands for changes to the procurement system beyond this season.