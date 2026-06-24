US Senate Passes Historic Resolution Blocking Iran Military Action

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Published at:

The US Senate has passed a historic war powers resolution voting 50-48 to block military action against Iran, delivering a major rebuke to President Trump.

Why the US is unfreezing $6 Billion worth assets of Iran
US Senate Passes Historic Resolution Blocking Iran Military Action
Summary of this article

  • The US Senate voted 50-48 on Tuesday to pass a historic war powers resolution blocking military action against Iran.

  • Four Republican senators defected to support the resolution, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman voted against it.

  • Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer strongly criticised President Donald Trump's military strategy in Iran as a historic blunder.

The U.S. Senate approved a war powers resolution in a 50-48 vote on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, to block military action against Iran.

The measure marks the first time the chamber successfully approved a resolution to block military action against Iran. This follows nine previous failed attempts since the U.S. and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran on February 28. The House of Representatives passed its own version of the resolution earlier in June 2026.

Americans have paid the price for "Trump’s historic blunder in Iran. It’ll go down in the history books as one of the worst foreign policy forays America has ever made," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said according to AP.

GOP Defections and Absences

The vote fractured party lines. Four Republican senators voted in favour of the resolution: Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Rand Paul, and Bill Cassidy.

Conversely, one Democratic senator, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, voted against the measure. The absence of two Republican senators, including the hospitalised Mitch McConnell, left the party without a majority to block the vote.

"Time after time, the vast majority of Senate Republicans sided with Mr. Trump and his war instead of the American people," Schumer added.

Related Content
Trump's Iran Deal Runs Into Republican Storm; Vance Comes To Defend - AP; Representative image
Will Iran Get Access To A $300 Billion Reconstruction Fund? What Trump And JD Vance Said - AP; Representative image
Will Iran Get Access To A $300 Billion Reconstruction Fund? What Trump And JD Vance Said - AP; Representative image
Donald Trump - AP; Representative image

Senator Tim Kaine asked, "Why is this vote different?" He said the current pause in fighting allows Congress to assess "what should the next chapter be."

Backlash Over Iran Deal

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Republican senators at the Capitol. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance negotiates in Iran.

The clock is ticking. Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding last week, starting a 60-day timeline to reach a broader nuclear agreement.

The developing deal includes a controversial $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran. This financial commitment far exceeds the $1.7 billion refunded under the 2015 Obama deal, drawing specific objections from Republican lawmakers.

"I believe President Trump is getting very poor advice on Iran," Senator Ted Cruz said last week on his podcast.

Pentagon Demands Billions More

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth is lobbying Capitol Hill for $80 billion in supplemental funding to restock depleted munitions.

Financial tolls are mounting. The Pentagon estimated the war cost $11.3 billion in its first week, with total costs now approaching $100 billion.

The $80 billion request forms part of a larger $1.5 trillion defence budget request, representing a 50% increase. The administration aims to pass $350 billion of that total via budget reconciliation.

Previously, the 2025 tax cuts package provided a $175 billion funding boost for the military.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories