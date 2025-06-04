Watch | From Palestine to Ukraine, Haiti to Sudan: The World’s Children Under Attack

Today, almost 19 per cent of the world’s children — that’s over 473 million — are living in conflict zones. Of them, 47.2 million have already been displaced by war and violence.
June 4 marks the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression — a day to remind the world that children have become frontline victims in wars they did not start and cannot escape. Nowhere is this more visible than in Gaza.
Since the end of the ceasefire on March 18, 1,309 children have reportedly been killed and 3,738 injured.
Since October 2023, over 50,000 children have been reported killed or injured.
How many more dead girls and boys will it take? What level of horror must be livestreamed before the world acts?