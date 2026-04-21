UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

U.N. Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese talks to The Associated Press at the Sarajevo airport in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Thursday, July 10, 2025, on her way to events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. AP Photo/Darko Bandic

U.N. Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese talks to The Associated Press at the Sarajevo airport in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Thursday, July 10, 2025, on her way to events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide. AP Photo/Darko Bandic