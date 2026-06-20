Netherlands Vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Oranje Take On Swedes In Group F Clash At Houston Stadium

Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Dutch take on high-flying Sweden at the Houston Stadium. Check real-time updates of the NED vs SWE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match right here

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sweden vs Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F Gyokeres celeb with team AP Photo
Sweden's Alexander Bernhardsson, Sweden's Benjamin Nygren (10) and Sweden's Alexander Isak (9) celebrate with Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres (17) after he scored to put Sweden up, 3-1, during the World Cup Group F soccer match between Sweden and Tunisia in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, Sunday, June 14, 2026. AP Photo/Sofia Yaker
Netherlands Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to the live coverage of Netherlands' match against Sweden in Group F at the Houston Stadium. The Swedes lead the group following their 5-1 win against Tunisia in their opening match, whereas the Netherlands engaged in a thrilling 2-2 stalemate with Japan. Today's match is expected to be pivotal in deciding the outcome of this fiercely contested group, and the Netherlands will be eager to secure their first victory of the tournament. Check real-time updates of the NED vs SWE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match right here
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Netherland vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Dutch Reveal Starting XI

Netherlands starting XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; De Jong, Reijnders, Gravenberch; Brobbey, Gakpo, Malen.

Netherland vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: How Group F Stands

Group F
Group F

Sweden is at the forefront of this group following a decisive victory over Tunisia, while Japan and the Netherlands find themselves in favorable standings after their draw in the initial round of matches.

Netherland vs Sweden LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H

  • Matches Played: 25

  • Netherlands wins:12

  • Sweden wins: 8

  • Draws: 5

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