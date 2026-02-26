UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Which Teams Qualified For Round Of 16 Following Conclusion Of Play-Offs?

Bodo/Glimt were expected to defend in the second leg at San Siro, but they attacked as Patrick Berg silenced the San Siro with a thunderous long-range strike in the 22nd minute. Inter threw everything forward, finally equalizing on the night through Marcus Thuram. However, they needed three more goals to force extra time. As Inter Milan pushed everyone into the box, Bodo/Glimt caught them on a counter-attack. Jens Petter Hauge struck once again, sliding the ball home in the 84th minute to make it 2–1 on the night and 5–2 on aggregate.