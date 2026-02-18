Borussia Dortmund Vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Bundesliga Giants Take Two-Goal Lead Into Second Leg

First-half goals from Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier helped Borussia Dortmund beat visiting Atalanta in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff tie at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night. After a delayed start (by 15 minutes due to traffic), Guirassy headed home the opener in the third minute for the German Bundesliga side. The Guinea star then turned provider, crossing for Maximilian Beier in the 42nd minute. The return leg in Bergamo, Italy, is scheduled for February 25.

Atalanta players thank their fans after the Champions League knockout playoff first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's scorers Maximilian Beier and Serhou Guirassy, from right, celebrate during the Champions League Knockout playoff 1st leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Maximilian Beier scores his side's second goal during the Champions League Knockout playoff 1st leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy heads the baaa above Atalanta's Mario Pasalic during the Champions League Knockout playoff 1st leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Atalanta's goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi and Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy go for the ball during the Champions League knockout playoff first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Atalanta's Gianluca Scamacca, left, and Dortmund's Waldemar Anton fight for the ball during the Champions League knockout playoff first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's scorer Serhou Guirassy celebrates his opening goal with a message to his deceased niece Aissata Guirassy on his shirt during the Champions League Knockout playoff 1st leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Maximilian Beier reacts after scoring during the Champions League knockout playoff first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Dortmund's Maximilian Beier reacts after scoring during the Champions League knockout playoff first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Atalanta's Berat Djimsiti, blocks the shot by Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy during the Champions League knockout playoff first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
