Borussia Dortmund Vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Bundesliga Giants Take Two-Goal Lead Into Second Leg
First-half goals from Serhou Guirassy and Maximilian Beier helped Borussia Dortmund beat visiting Atalanta in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff tie at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday night. After a delayed start (by 15 minutes due to traffic), Guirassy headed home the opener in the third minute for the German Bundesliga side. The Guinea star then turned provider, crossing for Maximilian Beier in the 42nd minute. The return leg in Bergamo, Italy, is scheduled for February 25.
