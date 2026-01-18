Mamata Banerjee appeals to CJI over ‘targeting’ by agencies amid ED raid row

Mamata Banerjee appealed to the Chief Justice of India to protect citizens from alleged targeting by investigative agencies.
Her remarks come amid Supreme Court proceedings over claimed interference during ED raids linked to I-PAC.
The BJP has accused the West Bengal government of obstructing investigations, a charge the Chief Minister denies.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged the Chief Justice of India to ensure that citizens are not “targeted” by central investigative agencies, days after she sparked controversy during Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the political consultancy firm I-PAC and was later issued a notice by the Supreme Court.
Addressing Chief Justice Surya Kant and other judges on Saturday at the inauguration of a new building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, the Trinamool Congress chairperson called on the judiciary to uphold constitutional values and democratic institutions. She appealed for protection of the Constitution, democracy and the rule of law, alleging that investigative agencies were being used to deliberately defame individuals.
Banerjee said her remarks were not made in her personal interest but on behalf of the public, stressing that the judiciary was the ultimate guardian of the Constitution. She also criticised what she described as the growing trend of “media trials” and urged that such practices be stopped.
Her comments came amid ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court, which is hearing an ED petition alleging that Banerjee interfered with its raids. On Thursday, a bench comprising Justices Prashant Mishra and Vipul Pancholi said the matter raised serious concerns and warned that unresolved issues could lead to lawlessness. The court questioned whether central agencies conducting bona fide investigations into serious offences could be obstructed by political actions.
The bench issued notices to Banerjee, the West Bengal government and the state’s Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, after the ED sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged obstruction of its operations.
The ED raids were carried out on January 9 at the I-PAC office and the residence of its co-founder, Pratik Jain, in connection with an alleged coal scam. Banerjee accused the BJP of orchestrating the raids to gain access to the Trinamool Congress’s election strategy ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, claiming central agencies were being misused for political ends.
The day after the raids, Banerjee led a six-kilometre protest march in Kolkata, insisting she had done nothing wrong and asserting her right to defend herself politically. She said repeated attempts to weaken her had instead strengthened her resolve.
Following the Supreme Court’s observations, the BJP alleged a breakdown of law and order in West Bengal, accusing the Chief Minister of interfering in investigations. Party leaders said the court’s remarks reflected what they described as administrative chaos and political interference in the state.