India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Why Is Cole McConchie Not Playing Today?

New Zealand's Cole McConchie, center, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

New Zealand's Cole McConchie, center, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath