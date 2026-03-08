India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Why Is Cole McConchie Not Playing Today?

Cole McConchie was dropped from New Zealand’s playing XI for the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final as the Kiwis opted for an extra pacer

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Why Is Cole McConchie Not Playing Today?
New Zealand's Cole McConchie, center, celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Ryan Rickelton during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cole McConchie was left out of the New Zealand XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 final

  • Jacob Duffy replaced him as the Kiwis opted for an extra pacer in Ahmedabad

  • New Zealand entered the final against India after defeating South Africa in the semi-final

India and New Zealand are facing off in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The blockbuster clash began after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first on what looked like a good batting surface.

India entered the final after a strong semi-final win over England, while New Zealand secured their spot with a dominant victory over South Africa. With the Ahmedabad crowd heavily backing the hosts, the final promises to be one of the most intense games of the tournament.

However, when the team sheets were announced at the toss, one surprising change stood out. New Zealand decided to leave out spin-bowling all-rounder Cole McConchie from their playing XI for the title clash.

Also Check: India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score

Why Cole McConchie is not playing in the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final?

New Zealand made one change to their lineup for the final, bringing in pacer Jacob Duffy in place of Cole McConchie. Captain Mitchell Santner confirmed the decision during the toss, explaining that the team preferred an additional seamer for the conditions in Ahmedabad.

Related Content
New Zealand cricketers in action against South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. - T20WorldCup/X
IND Vs NZ Final, T20 World Cup: Dale Steyn Feels Chokers Tag Should Be Handed Over To Kiwis If They Lose Summit Clash
New Zealand's Finn Allen reacts after hitting the winning runs and finishing his century during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century
New Zealand's Finn Allen reacts after hitting the winning runs and finishing his century during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Who Said What After Kiwis Secured 9-Wicket Victory To Enter Final
New Zealand's Finn Allen celebrates his fifty runs during the first T20 World Cup cricket semifinal match between New Zealand and South Africa in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century To Take Kiwis Into The Final
Related Content

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known for offering good bounce early in the innings, especially when there is a mix of red and black soil. Because of this, New Zealand opted for a pace-heavy attack that could exploit the conditions with the new ball. As a result, McConchie, who bowls off-spin and provides depth with the bat, had to sit out for the final.

The change also allowed New Zealand to strengthen their fast-bowling unit alongside players like Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, giving them more options during the powerplay and middle overs.

New Zealand’s lack of off-spin could help Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan

One interesting tactical angle from the team selection is that New Zealand are playing without a specialist off-spinner. McConchie’s absence means the Kiwis will rely mostly on pace and left-arm spin from Santner and part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips, rather than a quality off-spin against India’s top order.

This could play a role in how India’s young left-handers approach the innings. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have both shown vulnerability against quality off-spin in recent matches, which is why McConchie was seen as a potential threat earlier in the tournament.

At the same time, Abhishek Sharma has struggled for consistency in the tournament, with only one major contribution so far. His form has been a talking point ahead of the final, with experts questioning whether he should continue opening in such a high-pressure game.

Also Check: Records And Milestones To Watch Out For In Ahmedabad

Without an off-spinner attacking him early, Abhishek might find slightly more freedom against the pace attack. Similarly, Ishan Kishan’s aggressive approach could benefit if New Zealand fail to apply spin pressure during the middle overs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Triple Wicket Over By Jimmy Neesham | IND 204/4 (16)

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  5. Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  5. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence