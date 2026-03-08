India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Why Is Cole McConchie Not Playing Today?

Summary of this article
Cole McConchie was left out of the New Zealand XI for the T20 World Cup 2026 final
Jacob Duffy replaced him as the Kiwis opted for an extra pacer in Ahmedabad
New Zealand entered the final against India after defeating South Africa in the semi-final
India and New Zealand are facing off in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The blockbuster clash began after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl first on what looked like a good batting surface.
India entered the final after a strong semi-final win over England, while New Zealand secured their spot with a dominant victory over South Africa. With the Ahmedabad crowd heavily backing the hosts, the final promises to be one of the most intense games of the tournament.
However, when the team sheets were announced at the toss, one surprising change stood out. New Zealand decided to leave out spin-bowling all-rounder Cole McConchie from their playing XI for the title clash.
Why Cole McConchie is not playing in the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final?
New Zealand made one change to their lineup for the final, bringing in pacer Jacob Duffy in place of Cole McConchie. Captain Mitchell Santner confirmed the decision during the toss, explaining that the team preferred an additional seamer for the conditions in Ahmedabad.
The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium is known for offering good bounce early in the innings, especially when there is a mix of red and black soil. Because of this, New Zealand opted for a pace-heavy attack that could exploit the conditions with the new ball. As a result, McConchie, who bowls off-spin and provides depth with the bat, had to sit out for the final.
The change also allowed New Zealand to strengthen their fast-bowling unit alongside players like Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson, giving them more options during the powerplay and middle overs.
New Zealand’s lack of off-spin could help Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan
One interesting tactical angle from the team selection is that New Zealand are playing without a specialist off-spinner. McConchie’s absence means the Kiwis will rely mostly on pace and left-arm spin from Santner and part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips, rather than a quality off-spin against India’s top order.
This could play a role in how India’s young left-handers approach the innings. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have both shown vulnerability against quality off-spin in recent matches, which is why McConchie was seen as a potential threat earlier in the tournament.
At the same time, Abhishek Sharma has struggled for consistency in the tournament, with only one major contribution so far. His form has been a talking point ahead of the final, with experts questioning whether he should continue opening in such a high-pressure game.
Without an off-spinner attacking him early, Abhishek might find slightly more freedom against the pace attack. Similarly, Ishan Kishan’s aggressive approach could benefit if New Zealand fail to apply spin pressure during the middle overs.