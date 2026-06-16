Jharkhand CM Stresses Need for Water Conservation to Protect Farmers, Future Generations

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday urged farmers to focus on water conservation and adopt modern farming techniques to tackle the impact of climate change on agriculture.
Addressing the inauguration of the three-day 'Krishi Vyapar Mela 2026' at Morabadi Ground here, Soren said climate change was adversely affecting agriculture, on which a majority of the state's population depends.
"Jharkhand's 80 per cent people are dependent on agriculture, which is affected by climate change. The government's priority is to train the farmers to carry on the farming work with less water," he said.
Referring to reports warning of a looming water shortage, the chief minister said, "Some surveys warn of a severe water crisis in the near future. Around 50 per cent of tubewells will stop functioning." "I appeal to farmers to begin the work of water conservation on barren land and villages to deal with the upcoming crisis," Soren said.
He also expressed concern over the felling of trees in the name of development and called for greater emphasis on afforestation.
"Water conservation, afforestation, and adopting modern techniques that yield higher production with less water are the need of the hour," the chief minister said.
Soren urged farmers to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and adopt organic farming practices.
"Organic farming is the path to healthy soil, a safe environment, and a better future," he said.
Highlighting the achievements of the state's farming community, the chief minister said Jharkhand's agricultural produce was gaining recognition beyond the country.
"The results of the fruit-bearing plants under the Birsa Harit Gram Yojana are now evident, and the mangoes produced by our mothers and sisters in Simdega and other districts are reaching foreign countries, including England," he said.
Soren directed the agriculture department to identify and map progressive farmers across the state.
He said exemplary farmers would be honoured with the Chief Minister's Award and provided access to modern agricultural technologies and resources.
"A special digital farmer portal will also be developed for the swift resolution of farmers' problems and suggestions, where farmers can directly voice their concerns and receive timely assistance from the government and agricultural experts," he said.
During the event, the logo of the agri fair was unveiled, outstanding farmers were felicitated, grants were distributed to Tana Bhagat families for the construction of dairy animal sheds, and appointment letters along with digital AI kits were handed over to beneficiaries.
The fair has been organised by the Jharkhand government to showcase innovations in agriculture and promote collaboration among stakeholders in the sector.
"The programme aims to bring together farmers, agri-entrepreneurs, government departments, industry leaders, and startups on a single platform to promote innovation, knowledge exchange, and rural prosperity," an official said.
The 'Krushi Vyapar Mela' seeks to strengthen the agri-ecosystem in the state by fostering collaboration, showcasing technological advancements, and encouraging farmer participation in the journey toward sustainable and profitable agriculture, he added.