'Had To Wash Dishes Before Going To Play Due To PHF': Pakistan Hockey Captain Shakeel Lashes Out

Told that they had no bookings since no advance payment was made to the hotel management, Pakistan's hockey players had to wait for hours and roamed the streets before an accommodation was arranged for them. The next afternoon, they had to play their first match against Australia which the team lost 2-3

File photo of the Pakistan men's national hockey team. Photo: X/International Hockey Federation
  • Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Butt says federation has been telling them lies

  • PHF had warned the players of disciplinary action if they spoke to the media

  • Pakistan Sports Board preparing a detailed report for country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan hockey captain Shakeel Ammad Butt has lashed out the national federation after returning from a tumultuous tour of Australia during which his side didn't just have to roam the streets for lack of accommodation but also "wash dishes before going to play a match".

Butt told the media at the Lahore Airport that the Pakistan Hockey Federation had been telling them lies and "enough was enough".

"We can't work with this current management of the federation. When players have to clean the kitchen and wash dishes before going to play a match what result do you expect from us?" a livid Butt asked angrily.

The PHF has drawn severe criticism after the state-run Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirmed it had given them more than 10 million rupees to arrange hotel accommodation of the national team in Australia.

The Pakistan hockey team had to wait for 13-14 hours at Sydney airport before their onward flight to Canberra. More disturbing reports came in when the team checked into its hotel ahead of the FIH Pro League matches.

The players were told that they had no bookings since no advance payment was made to the hotel management.

The players had to wait for hours and roamed the streets before an accommodation was arranged for them. The next afternoon, they had to play their first match against Australia which the team lost 2-3. Pakistan lost all its matches during the Australia leg, losing to the hosts as well as Germany.

"What was pathetic was that even the Airbnb accommodation was arranged for 10 days when we had to stay for 13 days. We had to move into a cheaper residence after 10 days," Butt said.

The PSB Director-General Noor us Sabah told the media that they were preparing a detailed report for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after he ordered an inquiry into the whole fiasco.

The Sharif is the patron-in-chief of the PHF.

Butt disclosed that the PHF had warned the players of disciplinary action if they spoke to the media. "I am speaking up because of what we have been through in Australia," he said.

"We need a foreign coach if we have to move forward. We have a good combination of players but we need a foreign coach and good management," he added.

