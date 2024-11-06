Meghalaya Vs Jammu And Kashmir Live Streaming: Hosts Restrict To 73 All Out In 1st Innings

Meghalaya are hosting Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for the fourth-round match of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A starting on Wednesday, 6th November at the Meghalaya Cricket Association Ground in Shillong. (More Cricket News)
Playing XIs:
Meghalaya: Bamanbha Shangpliang, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Ajay Duhan, Balchander Anirudh, Kishan Lyngdoh (c), Sumit Kumar, Dippu Sangma, Akash Choudhary, Roshan Warbah, Ram Gurung, Aryan Bora
Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Ahmed Banday, Abdul Samad, Paras Dogra (c), Shivansh Sharma (wk), Auqib Nabi Dar, Vivrant Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abid Mushtaq, Rasikh Dar Salam
Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Group A Round 4: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match be played?
The Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Meghalaya Cricket Association Ground in Shillong between Wednesday, November 6, 2024 (starting at 8:30 AM IST on every day) and Saturday, November 9.
Where will the Meghalaya vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy match be telecast and live-streamed?
Selected matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season will be available to stream live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. On TV, the Sports 18 network channels will broadcast the matches.